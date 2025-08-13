Dubai resident Nadeen Ayoub to represent Palestine at Miss Universe 2025

Former Miss Earth finalist Nadeen Ayoub will represent Palestine at Miss Universe 2025. This will be the first time Palestine has been represented at the competition.

Now in its 74th year, the long-running beauty pageant is set to be held this year in Pak Kret, a city in central Thailand, on November 21.

Ayoub, who lives between the Dubai and Ramallah in the West Bank, was crowned Miss Palestine in 2022. She made history that year by becoming the first representative from her country to take to part in the Miss Earth pageant, where she was one of the top five finalists.

She says she delayed her international pageant participation due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

"I am proud to walk this path especially in this time, when we all need to be a voice for Palestine," Ayoub tells The National.

"I am honoured to have this platform to speak and I want to use it to help my people, especially the people in Gaza and Palestine suffering everyday."

Ayoub made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. In the post, she is wearing a traditional dress with tatreez embroidery by Palestinian designer Hiba Abdelkarim, whose creations have been worn by several notable figures and celebrities, including Jordan's Queen Rania.

Her decision to join Miss Universe stems from her mission "to humanise Palestinians and challenge global stereotypes".

"I want to show the world that Palestinian women are not only resilient and beautiful, but are also leaders, innovators and changemakers."

A certified wellness and nutrition coach with a degree in literature and psychology, Ayoub was raised between Palestine, the US and Canada.

Since her crowning in 2022, she's dedicated much of her time for Sayidat Falasteen, the philanthropic and media platform of the Miss Palestine Organisation, which works to uplift women by sharing their stories, supporting their businesses and showcasing their impact across Palestine and the diaspora.

She's also the founder of Olive Green Academy, which promotes sustainability through training and awareness programmes. Through that platform, she helps Palestinian women receive education in environmental advocacy and digital media to grow sustainable businesses and become climate ambassadors.

"As Palestine endures heartbreak – especially in Gaza – I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced. I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see," she says in the social media post. "We are more than our suffering – we are resilience, hope and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us."