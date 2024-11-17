Miss Denmark Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned Miss Universe 2024

The grand finale of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/06/17/miss-universe-contestants-2024/" target="_blank">Miss Universe 2024 beauty pageant</a> drew to a close in Mexico City on Sunday morning, with Miss Denmark Victoria Kjaer Theilvig taking home the crown. A European and World Championship dancer, beauty entrepreneur, mental health advocate and aspiring lawyer, Theilvig, 21, aspires to use her voice for the unheard and to be a force for good. “I have been waiting for my whole life for this moment,” she said during the swimsuit round of the pageant. In the final round, Theilvig beat Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina. Meanwhile, Miss Mexico Maria Fernanda Beltran was named the second-runner up, while contestants from Thailand, Bolivia, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Russia, Chile, Canada and Peru also made it to the top 12. Theilvig took over the crown from Miss Universe 2023 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/11/19/miss-universe-winner-nicaragua-sheynnis-palacios/" target="_blank">Sheynnis Palacios</a>, 24, of Nicaragua. First runner-up Adetshina 23, who was born in South Africa, was at the centre of a row over her national identity papers, with many questioning her South African citizenship. The controversy prompted an official investigation, with her Nigerian heritage attracting xenophobic attacks online. The furore forced Adetshina to withdraw from the South African competition, which she was tipped to win, for her and her family's “safety and well-being”. She then flew in September to Nigeria where she won the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. Second runner-up Beltran, the representative of this year's host country, is a marketing and communications student who is fluent in Spanish, English and French. “I want to bring to the stage the message of the Mexican woman, full of culture, education, values and qualities that deserve recognition,” Beltran said when she qualified for the pageant. In its 73rd year, the pageant – which aims to be more inclusive – accepted women who are married and mothers, including Miss Universe UAE Emilia Dobreva. Other <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/11/05/miss-universe-2024-middle-east-arab-egypt-lebanon-uae/" target="_blank">contestants from the Arab world</a> included: Shereen Ahmed from Bahrain, Nada Koussa from Lebanon, Ava Vahneshan, Iran's first unofficial entry to the global pageant, titled Miss Universe Persia, and Logina Salah from Egypt, a single mother who has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/10/08/miss-universe-egypt-2024-logina-salah-vitiligo/" target="_blank">vitiligo</a>, a condition that causes patches of the skin to lose pigment. Age and body type are also no longer restricted. Last year, for instance, the final 20 included <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/09/10/miss-universe-nepal-2023/" target="_blank">Jane Dipika Garrett</a>, the first plus-size contestant to win the Miss Universe Nepal crown. The bejewelled tiara itself was crafted this year by Jewelmer, a jewellery house from the Philippines, and encrusted with gold-hued South Sea pearls. Named Lumiere de l’Infini (Light of Infinity), the crown is meant to celebrate women’s empowerment. Another Philippines connection comes by way of the panel of judges this year, which included Dubai resident and Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco, who told <i>The National</i>: “This opportunity allows me to witness and celebrate the remarkable talents, intelligence and strength of the contestants from across the globe. It’s inspiring to see so many unique stories and perspectives come together on such a grand platform. Being involved in choosing a representative who will use her voice to make an impact worldwide is a privilege.”