Filipino designer Michael Cinco to be Miss Universe 2024 judge

Filipino designer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/filipinos-are-the-best-fans-in-the-world-how-michael-cinco-went-from-samar-to-dressing-a-list-stars-1.924740" target="_blank">Michael Cinco</a> will be one of the judges at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/06/17/miss-universe-contestants-2024/" target="_blank">Miss Universe 2024</a> next month. Cinco, who founded his eponymous label in Dubai in 2003, will be one of the judges picking the winner of the long-running beauty pageant, which will run between November 14 and 16 in Mexico City. Contestants from more than 80 countries have begun arriving in the Mexican capital for preliminary rounds, with the finals set to be held on November 16, where reigning Miss Universe, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/11/19/miss-universe-winner-nicaragua-sheynnis-palacios/" target="_blank">Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua</a>, will crown her successor. "I’m truly honoured to be part of the Miss Universe 2024 selection committee," Cinco tells <i>The National</i>. "This opportunity allows me to witness and celebrate the remarkable talents, intelligence and strength of the contestants from across the globe. "It’s inspiring to see so many unique stories and perspectives come together on such a grand platform. Being involved in choosing a representative who will use her voice to make an impact worldwide is a privilege, and I look forward to seeing each contestant shine." From his studio in the Dubai Design District, Cinco has dressed some of the biggest stars in the world, with his designs worn by the likes of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/lady-gaga-s-wildest-fashion-choices-it-s-been-10-years-since-she-arrived-at-the-grammy-awards-in-an-egg-1.1184612" target="_blank">Lady Gaga</a>, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Madonna and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/all-that-glitters-45-photos-that-trace-mariah-carey-s-style-evolution-1.1147869" target="_blank">Mariah Carey</a>. In 2016, he made history when he became the first Filipino designer to be invited to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/focus-on-the-philippines-dubai-based-michael-cinco-to-make-his-paris-haute-couture-week-debut-1.184802" target="_blank">Paris Haute Couture Week</a>. Besides his star-studded clientele, Cinco's dresses have appeared many times on the Miss Universe stage over the years. In 2021, he was commissioned to create the dress worn by Miss USA, Elle Smith, in the evening gown segment of the competition. Cinco also dressed two of the competition’s judges – Bollywood actress and former Miss India Urvashi Rautela and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere – in both the preliminaries and final competition. Miss Universe 2020, Mexico’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/miss-universe-zozibini-tunzi-crowns-miss-mexico-andrea-meza-as-winner-1.1224022" target="_blank">Andrea Meza</a>, donned another of Cinco's custom creations as she handed over her crown to the 2021 winner, India’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2023/01/10/how-miss-universe-harnaaz-sandhu-reigned-supreme-inspired-change-and-beat-the-bullies/" target="_blank">Harnaaz Sandhu</a>. He also created the gown worn by Miss Universe 2015 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/pia-wurtzbach-i-want-to-tell-the-story-of-filipino-diaspora-1.713412" target="_blank">Pia Wurtzbach</a> for her final walk in 2016, and for Mittenaere's final walk at the 2017 contest. Cinco's gowns have also been worn by Miss Canada, Miss Romania, Miss Argentina, Miss Uruguay and Miss Czech Republic in past competitions. As a judge, he says he will be looking for "qualities that go beyond physical beauty". "Key aspects I’ll consider include authenticity, intelligence and purpose," he says. "I’m especially interested in seeing how each contestant uses her voice – whether she has a clear vision for the causes she’s passionate about and can articulate that with confidence and compassion." This year's Miss Universe has scrapped many previous limitations, including age, marital status and body type for all contestants. Last year, for the first time, mothers were also allowed to participate.