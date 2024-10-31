Filipino designer Michael Cinco, left, with Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, at his show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Michael Cinco
Filipino designer Michael Cinco, left, with Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, at his show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Michael Cinco

Lifestyle

Fashion & Beauty

Filipino designer Michael Cinco to be Miss Universe 2024 judge

The celebrated creative, who founded his eponymous label in Dubai, will help crown the winner next month

David Tusing

October 31, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender