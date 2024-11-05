Logina Salah, a model with vitiligo, will represent Egypt at the Miss Universe pageant. Photo: Yugen Group
Contestants representing the Middle East at Miss Universe 2024, from Lebanon to Egypt

Participants from 130 countries are in Mexico for the long-running competition, including a strong regional representation

David Tusing

November 05, 2024

