Miss Universe 2025 controversy explained: Walk-outs, tears and legal threats

A storm is brewing at the Miss Universe 2025 contest in Thailand, where 122 contestants from around the world have travelled to compete for this year's crown.

Controversy erupted on Tuesday amid a confrontation between Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, and Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil during a pre-pageant event. In the exchange, which was streamed live on social media, Itsaragrisil is seen berating Bosch for failing to attend a promotional shoot. Bosch, who initially attempted to explain herself, then walks out of the venue, prompting other contestants, including current Miss Universe Victoria Theilvig from Denmark, to follow suit.

Itsaragrisil is then heard threatening to disqualify those supporting Bosch, saying: "If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down."

In another clip shared on social media, a visibly upset Theilvig is seen speaking to fans outside the venue. "We have respect for everyone, but this is not how things should be handled," she says. "To trash another girl is beyond disrespectful."

Nawat Itsaragrisil, director of Miss Universe Thailand, with pageant contestants during the welcome ceremony. EPA

The incident has prompted strong reactions from fans of the long-running competition, now in its 74th year. One of the most popular annual beauty competitions in the world, it is watched by an estimated worldwide audience of 500 million.

Most criticism was directed towards Itsaragrisil, who many accused of damaging Thailand's reputation as the host country. The Thai entrepreneur also owns another pageant, Miss Grand International, whose 2024 winner, India's Rachel Gupta later relinquished her title over what she described as a "toxic environment".

On Wednesday, Raul Rocha, president of the Miss Universe Organisation, posted a video message on the pageant's Instagram page and singled out Itsaragrisil for criticism, saying: "You need to stop."

Rocha, a Mexican entrepreneur, added in Spanish that "I will not allow the values of respect and dignity towards women to be violated".

Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark, at the welcome ceremony in Thailand. EPA

"I would like to make it clear my great indignation towards Nawat for the public aggression he committed against Fatima Bosch, Miss Universe Mexico, whom he humiliated, insulted and he showed lack of respect, in addition to the serious abuse of having called security to intimidate a defenceless woman," he said. "Unfortunately, Nawat has forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host."

Rocha also said Miss Universe Organisation chief executive, Mario Bucaro, and several other executives would be in Thailand to take charge of the situation, adding that Itsaragrisil’s actions would be dealt with "legally".

“We will not allow a single person to cause harm and to thwart the dreams of so many women who travelled from all over the world to be here," Rocha said.

Itsaragrisil called a press conference later on Wednesday, where he tearfully apologised. It was then all smiles that evening as the 122 contestants attended the welcome ceremony in Bangkok.

Itsaragrisil took the stage later in the evening and apologised again. "I have to apologise to the delegates if anyone felt uncomfortable ... I am very sorry," he said. He looked to give assurances that he was aligned with the Miss Universe Organisation to ensure the event was a success. "Thank you so much for making Thailand the host country for Miss Universe again," he said.

Several preliminary rounds will be held across the country in the coming days, from Phuket to Pattaya, before the grand finale on November 21, where Theilvig will crown her successor.

In historic firsts, an Emirati, Mariam Mohamed, will represent the UAE at the competition, while Palestine is making its debut with Nadeen Ayoub. Other Middle East representatives include contestants from Iraq, Lebanon and the winner of Miss Universe Persia, a contest open globally to the Iranian diaspora. Miss Universe Bahrain and Miss Universe Egypt pageants have not been held this year.