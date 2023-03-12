Princess Iman's wedding to be broadcast live on Jordanian TV

Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, will wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on Sunday.

Not many details are yet known about the royal wedding, however, according to a post by Jordan news agency Ammon News, coverage of the event will start live at 6pm (or 7pm UAE time) on Jordan TV, meaning the ceremony will be shown on the national channel.

The engagement of the couple was announced by the Royal Hashemite Court in July last year.

Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, and is of Greek descent. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and works in finance in New York.

Last week, Queen Rania shared photos from her daughter’s pre-wedding henna party.

"So much love in one room! With friends and family at Iman’s Henna party yesterday," she captioned the images.

From left, Princess Aisha bint Hussein, Princess Iman, Queen Rania, Princess Muna Al Hussein and Princess Zein bint Hussein. All photos: Royal Hashemite Court

The queen, who wore a maroon robe over a pink dress, posted images on Instagram from the henna party held at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by other Jordanian royalty including King Abdullah II's sisters, Princess Aisha bint Hussein, Princess Zein bint Hussein and their mother Princess Muna Al Hussein — all dressed in elegant robes for the family occasion.

Rajwa Al Saif, the fiancee of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, was also in attendance among other guests.

Earlier, Queen Rania also posted a photo of herself dressing her daughter before the ceremony. In it, she is casually dressed in a black T-shirt, khaki trousers and sported an Apple Watch, while adjusting Princess Iman's belt.

The Jordanian princess, 26, wore an embroidered white dress by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian-Palestinian fashion designer.

Sharing the same image on Instagram, Dahbour wrote: “The countdown has begun and preparations have started for the Jordanian royal wedding this weekend.

“Queen Rania is putting the final touches of the bridal henna party look for Princess Iman, who will be wearing a Reema Dahbour design in her pre-wedding celebrations. We can’t wait to see the final look!”

The gown was accessorised with the same white and gold belt Queen Rania wore for her own wedding 30 years ago to Jordan's King Abdullah II, in 1993.