Jordan's Princess Iman borrows Queen Rania's belt for pre-wedding henna party

Jordan’s Queen Rania has shared a photo showing her dressing her daughter, Princess Iman, before her pre-wedding henna party.

The queen shared the image of herself, casually dressed in a black T-shirt, khaki trousers and Apple Watch, adjusting her daughter's belt.

For the henna ceremony, Princess Iman, 26, wore an embroidered white dress by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian-Palestinian fashion designer.

Sharing the same image on Instagram, Dahbour wrote: "The countdown has begun and preparations have started for the Jordanian royal wedding this weekend.

"Queen Rania is putting the final touches of the bridal henna party look for Princess Iman, who will be wearing a Reema Dahbour design in her pre-wedding celebrations. We can’t wait to see the final look!"

The gown was accessorised with the same white and gold belt Queen Rania wore for her own wedding to Jordan's King Abdullah II in 1993. For the ceremony, she wore a short-sleeve, gold and white gown, made by British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield.

When sharing the image to Instagram, Queen Rania cropped the photo so that Princess Iman's face cannot be seen. She captioned the post: "Finishing touches before Iman’s henna party tonight."

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan on their wedding day in June 1993. Reuters

Princess Iman is to marry her fiance Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on Saturday, March 12. The couple announced their engagement in July.

Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 and is of Greek descent, Jordan's royal court said following their engagement announcement. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and works in finance in New York.

Expand Autoplay Jordan's Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis are engaged. Photo: @RHCJO / Twitter

Before the wedding, Queen Rania on Sunday shared a nostalgic video montage of her daughter's life, showing snippets of her as a newborn, through childhood and into adulthood.

The video begins with a young Queen Rania cradling Princess Iman in a hospital bed shortly after her birth in 1996.

“The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same,” Queen Rania captioned the post. “In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are.”

She also thanked Lebanese artist Elissa and composer Marwan Khoury, who provided the song used in the video.

“Thank you to the very talented @elissazkh and to the brilliant @imarwankhoury for this wonderful gift and for your amazing ability to capture sentiments so beautifully.”

