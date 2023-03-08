Queen Rania shares photos from Princess Iman's henna party

Jordan's Queen Rania has shared photos from her daughter Princess Iman's henna party on Tuesday. "So much love in one room! With friends and family at Iman’s Henna party yesterday," she captioned the post.

The queen, who wore a maroon robe over a pink dress, shared photos on Instagram from the henna party held at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman.

The ceremony was attended by other Jordanian royalty including King Abdullah II's sisters, Princess Aisha bint Hussein, Princess Zein bint Hussein and their mother Princess Muna Al Hussein — all dressed in elegant robes for the family occasion.

Rajwa Al Saif, the fiancee of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, was also in attendance among other guests.

Naya Band, an all-female music group, provided entertainment throughout the evening by performing popular Jordanian songs.

Earlier, Queen Rania also posted a photo of herself dressing her daughter before the ceremony. In it, she was casually dressed in a black T-shirt, khaki trousers and sported an Apple Watch, while adjusting Princess Iman's belt.

The Jordanian princess, 26, wore an embroidered white dress by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian-Palestinian fashion designer.

Sharing the same image on Instagram, Dahbour wrote: “The countdown has begun and preparations have started for the Jordanian royal wedding this weekend.

“Queen Rania is putting the final touches of the bridal henna party look for Princess Iman, who will be wearing a Reema Dahbour design in her pre-wedding celebrations. We can’t wait to see the final look!”

The gown was accessorised with the same white and gold belt Queen Rania wore for her own wedding 30 years ago to Jordan's King Abdullah II, in 1993. When sharing the image on Instagram, the queen said: “Finishing touches before Iman’s henna party tonight.”

Princess Iman is to marry her fiance Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on Saturday, March 12. The couple announced their engagement in July.

Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 and is of Greek descent, Jordan's royal court said following their engagement announcement. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and works in finance in New York.

