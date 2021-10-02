Celebrities at Expo 2020 Dubai: from Andrea Bocelli to Lang Lang

As Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off, a number of celebrities have made their way to the world’s greatest show.

Italian singing star Andrea Bocelli shared a photo of himself taken with his fellow performers from the opening ceremony on Instagram, as part of a gallery that also showcased Al Wasl Plaza.

Chinese pianist Lang Lang shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself standing together in a circle with all his fellow performers from the opening ceremony of Expo 2020. It was also re-shared by Hussain Al Jassmi, Angelique Kidjo and Mayssa Karaa, who also shared the stage on the evening.

Lang called it “a beautiful event” while also sharing photos from the opening ceremony.

Other famous faces have also made their way to the world fair since it opened to the public on Friday.

Emirati YouTuber and influencer Abdulaziz Baz, more popularly known as Bin Baz, also shared Snapchats of himself at Expo 2020 as did Saudi Arabian actor Khaled Alkhaledi.

Alkhaledi also posted to his Instagram where he is seen in a video with Dubai TV host Abdullah Ismail.

"I have waited so long to come here. Where are we?" he asks Ismail.

"We are the Expo 2020 opening ceremony, the exclusive launch for media, social media influencers, and celebrities," says Ismail. "Your presence Khaled has brightened the UAE and Expo altogether."

"The UAE has been working on Expo for seven years, day and night. This is our Emirates, a nation that contains kindness, and warmth," says Alkhaledi.

Emirati actor Ebrahim Al Mreasy has also taken to Instagram to share his experience at Expo 2020 by posting clips on his Instagram Story. Kuwait influencer Noha Nabil shared a photo of herself at the opening ceremony, writing that "Dubai dazzled the world today with the launch of the #Expo2020, which exceeded all expectations".

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until Thursday, March 31. With more than 190 country pavilions, as well as themed exhibitions at the Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability pavilions, 200 dining venues and up to 60 shows a day, the eagerly anticipated event is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors.

Day tickets, multi-day passes and season passes for those aged 18 to 59 can all be bought from the Expo 2020 Dubai online ticket office.

