Iraqi superstar Kadim Al Sahir takes centre stage at Expo 2020 Dubai this weekend

It has been another busy week at Expo 2020 Dubai – and now the world fair is gearing up for a bumper half-term holiday weekend.

This week organisers announced that the Expo welcomed 411,768 ticketed visitors to the sprawling 4.38 square kilometre site in its first 10 days.

People from 175 countries have toured the pavilions and districts since October 1, with one in three visitors coming from abroad.

As schools around the country prepare for the half term break, there is lots coming up at Expo next week.

This weekend will kick off with a bang, as Iraqi superstar Kadim Al Sahir launches the Infinite Nights concert series.

On Friday night he will perform for the first time in two years, centre stage at Al Wasl Plaza.

While the gig is by invitation only, visitors will be able to see the superstar in action on giant screens located in Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Jubilee Park.

Remember, complimentary access to the fair is given to nannies, housekeepers, taxi drivers and people that work in the hospitality sector, as well as people under 18, seniors aged 60 and over and people with disabilities.

Here is a list of top things to check out this weekend.

Infinite Nights: Kadim Al Sahir concert

When: Friday

Where: Al Wasl Plaza

Time: 10pm to 11.30pm – invite only but concert will be screened at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Jubilee Park

Details: One of the most successful Arab singers in history, Kadim Al Sahir is gearing up to perform live at Al Wasl Plaza, the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai. Opening Infinite Nights, a six-month series of unmissable concerts at the show, Al Sahir will be wowing guests with his unique tones.

____________________

Drum Festival

When: Friday

Where: Opportunity Zone, Sun Stage

Time: 7.30pm to 8.30pm

Details: A great opportunity to dance to the beat of the drums. This performance will feature traditional drums that are unique to Sri Lankan culture, featuring 10 dynamic drummers to bring the room alive with irresistible rhythms and beats.

____________________

Wellness morning from India - Yoga

When: Friday

Where: Sports, Fitness and Well-being hub in Mobility District

Time: 10am to 10.30am

Details: Start your morning well with Sri Sri Yoga, which includes a sequence of invigorating and soothing yoga postures, breathing techniques and meditation. Add this ancient knowledge to your daily routine and enjoy a lasting experience of your true inner power.

____________________

World Food Day – Farmers market

When: Saturday

Where: Opportunity Pavilion

Time: From 2pm

Details: Pick up tasty food from the farmers market, including organic and locally made favourites. ____________________

Stop the Waste! Word Food Programme Cooking Challenge

When: Saturday

Where: Australia Pavilion, Mobility District

Time: 4pm to 6.30pm

Details: A creative cooking class designed to encouraging home chefs to reduce and eliminate food waste. Join in and learn how you can do your bit for the environment from the comfort of your own kitchen.

____________________

Food of Baden-Wurttemberg

When: Saturday

Where: Baden-Wurttemberg Pavilion, Opportunity District

Time: 2pm to 2.45pm

Details: Fancy learning about regional specialty dishes from Baden-Wurttemberg? Then come by and watch as the pavilion’s chef prepares some Swabian regional dishes: Spätzle, a special type of egg noodle served with sauce, and Maultaschen, pasta squares filled with meat and spinach – similar to ravioli.