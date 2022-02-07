Belgium's Queen Mathilde in the UAE: royal wears Belgian designers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium's visit to the UAE has wrapped. After a three-day trip to Oman, the European royals made their way to Abu Dhabi on Friday.

As part of their visit to the UAE capital, King Philippe signed an agreement of co-operation between VIB Life Sciences and Khalifa University, which the Belgian Royal Palace Instagram account described as an opportunity to "join forces to develop AI and biotech-based treatments for diabetes".

On her first day in the UAE, Queen Mathilde met Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Queen Mathilde travelled in the same co-ordinated outfit by Belgian designer Maison Natan that she wore to attend the official opening of the Port of Duqm in Oman in the morning. She accessorised with the same burgundy mask and clutch, also by Maison Natan, and Longchamp sunglasses.

For their final day in the GCC, the royal couple visited Expo 2020 Dubai for Belgium's country day on February 5.

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe in the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Belgian Royal Palace

The couple met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the Expo 2020 site, and the king gave a speech during their visit to the Belgium pavilion. They also visited the UAE and Japan pavilions.

For the visit, Queen Mathilde wore a white embroidered Maison Natan dress with a matching clutch and pumps by the brand, accessorised with an olive green hat by Belgian designer Maison Fabienne Delvigne.

"The Belgian pavilion is one of the main attractions of the Expo," the Belgian royal office said of their trip. "It is an example of inclusive, sustainable and circular architecture, including 2,500 local plants that store carbon dioxide and lower indoor temperature."

Next week, the UK's Prince William will be in the UAE to visit Expo 2020 Dubai. The Duke of Cambridge will visit the site for the UK's country day celebrations on Thursday, February 10. He is expected to meet young Emiratis, government leaders and staff from the UK Pavilion on the day.

The prince's visit aims to build on the strong bond between the UK and UAE.

_____________________________

See highlights from King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium's visit to Oman: