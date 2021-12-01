Sheikha Fatima proud of all her 'daughters' as UAE celebrates its 50th anniversary

As the UAE turns 50, Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, has much to be proud of.

She fondly recalls the journey of Emirati women – of all her “daughters” – over the past five decades. She has borne witness to their many achievements that came about with hard work and determination, backed by a leader who fought for women’s empowerment.

In an exclusive interview with The National, Sheikha Fatima, who is the Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, said it had not been an easy journey but it was worth it as she now sees her country’s women leading in all fields.

“I feel so proud as I witness what the daughters of the Emirates, my daughters, are achieving,” she said.

“When I look back at the past 50 years, I see a lot of things that fill me with pride.

Quote I am proud of my country’s achievements as it embarks on its ambitions to conquer space and explore Mars and other planets Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation

“How can I not feel proud to witness all the great achievements and transformations that the UAE has achieved in a relatively short time?

“How can I not feel proud and honoured to have been next to the late Founder Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, in all that he did to turn his dream into reality?

“It was his dream to turn the vast desert into modern cities that people visit from all over the world and find stability, comfort, happiness, care, security, safety and tolerance. I feel proud and honoured for being his partner in making this dream come true.

“How can I not feel proud when I see our union standing tall to present a unique model of unity, solidarity and development day after day? I see the leaders of the Emirates follow Zayed’s approach and continue the march of progress and advancement.

“I am proud of my country’s achievements as it embarks on its ambitions to conquer space and explore Mars and other planets.”

The wife of the Founding Father said she and the country owe it to him and his policies that put the UAE on the global map.

And he will always remain in the hearts of the people.

“The late Sheikh Zayed is present in our hearts, souls and our daily actions. It was the values and principles he imbibed in us, and the legacy and approach he left for us,” Sheikha Fatima said.

Sheikha Fatima said women played an integral role in the development of the country long before the discovery of oil.

“Throughout centuries, women in the UAE have never shied from taking responsibility," she said.

“Even before the establishment of the state and in the pre-oil emergence era, women were partners of men at work, whether in agriculture or cattle grazing, in addition to bearing the responsibility of raising children and taking care of family affairs.

“In the coastal areas, men went hunting and women ran the affairs of life in the society until men returned.”

But women took on more prominent roles after the UAE was formed in 1971. It was just two years later that Sheikha Fatima set up the country’s first association for women.

“My council was located in Qasr Al Bahr. Every Saturday and Tuesday, I received women from the community to talk to them, learn about their needs, difficulties and obstacles so that they and the society could develop,” she said.

“I then presented these issues and ideas to Sheikh Zayed. With the expansion of Abu Dhabi city and the increase in its population, the idea of establishing the first women’s association was born in the country.

“Sheikh Zayed welcomed this idea and soon the Al-Nahda Al-Dhabianiya Association was set up in February 1973.”

The association organised literacy classes for women, especially divorcees and widows, to help them read and write.

It taught them to become financially independent by making and selling handicrafts.

And Sheikh Zayed personally oversaw the progress of the association.

“He supervised the association’s work and launched activities and exhibitions there to encourage women and urge families to allow girls and women to frequently visit the association and benefit from the services it offered,” Sheikha Fatima said.

“His constant encouragement helped me to become the first wife of a president in the Gulf region to participate in women's work in her country and to make official visits outside the country.”

But that path to progress was not always easy, Sheikha Fatima said.

“We started from scratch and we faced many obstacles due to the social conditions that prevailed at the time.

“We had to deal with them with caution and wisdom to avoid a clash with the traditions and customs of society – an approach set by Sheikh Zayed that we still adhere to.

“Some may be surprised that we started women’s work with only four women.

The Women's Museum in Dubai highlights the work of women in the UAE. Photo: Prof Dr Rafia Ghobash

“But with much patience and determination, we were able to attract a large number of girls and women to participate in the activities that we offered through the association.

“And in order to spread education and make it available to women without being restricted to a specific age group, we opened adult literacy classes which had a significant impact in reducing illiteracy among women.”

The old association developed and lead to the birth of The General Women's Union on August 27, 1975.

“Now, when I reflect on the national achievements of Emirati women and their clear fingerprints in various fields inside and outside the country, I feel proud of every daughter of this country, from all generations," she said.

“I’m proud of women pioneers who put in a lot of effort, had patience and persisted with determination and hope to overcome all the early difficulties to reach where we are today.

“The late Sheikh Zayed was the first supporter of women and I feel grateful and proud that his dream has been achieved.

“The daughters of the Emirates became ministers, doctors, engineers, diplomats, businesswomen, judges and state representative in world organisations and institutions and other fields in the modern era.”

Sheikha Fatima said a strong family bond remains as important as it was in pre-digital times.

She urged everyone to focus on relationships in a world dominated by social media.

“I would like to draw the attention of my children and grandchildren to the need of maintaining the vigour of human relations on the ground,” she said.

“I have noticed a decline in personal relationships and communication as people take to social media, which has become everyone's interest.

“Our heritage, customs and traditions are also still present in our lives, and we still adhere to the family bond we grew up with.”

