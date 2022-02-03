Belgium's Queen Mathilde in Oman: European royal wears palm-print dress to begin GCC trip

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium have arrived in Oman for a three-day trip. Upon arrival they were greeted by Oman's Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth and son of Sultan Haitham of Oman.

For her trip to Muscat, Queen Mathilde wore a Johanna Ortiz burnt orange and mint green palm-print midi dress with a matching mask. Ortiz is a Colombian designer, known for her use of vibrant colour and prints.

The dress was accessorised with a Christine Bekaert bamboo cuff and matching rust-coloured shoes and a clutch.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are in Muscat to strengthen relations between Oman and Belgium. Oman News Agency

Following their arrival, they met with Sultan Haitham.

The visit was announced by Oman's Diwan of Royal Court on Tuesday.

"The visit comes within the framework of the good relations binding the sultanate of Oman and the kingdom of Belgium and stemming from the keenness of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and King Philippe Leopold Louis Marie of the Belgians in promoting the bilateral relations towards wider horizons in various spheres," the announcement read.

The official opening of the Port of Duqm is on their itinerary, along with a visit to a hydrogen production facility in Duqm.

Following their two-day visit to Oman, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are travelling to the UAE, where they will visit Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday for Belgium's National Day celebrations.

"The Belgian Pavilion is one of the main attractions of the expo," the Belgian royal office said. "It is an example of inclusive, sustainable and circular architecture, including 2,500 local plants that store carbon dioxide and lower indoor temperature."

Next week, the UK's Prince William will be in the UAE to visit Expo 2020. The Duke of Cambridge will visit the Expo 2020 Dubai site for the UK's National Day celebrations on February 10. He is expected to meet young Emiratis, government leaders and staff from the UK Pavilion on the same day.

The visit by the prince aims to build on the strong bond between the UK and UAE.