Six concerts to catch at Expo 2020 Dubai this week: from Myriam Fares to Lucky Ali

With 192 pavilions, myriad exhibitions, hundreds of restaurants and non-stop activities, there are experiences for every taste at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here.

Each week, we round up some of the key highlights not to be missed at the world's fair. Celebrating their country days this week are New Zealand (January 31), Israel (January 31), Rwanda (February 1), Vanuatu (February 1), Spain (February 2), Cabo Verde (February 3), Nepal (February 3), Republic of Congo (February 4), Belgium (February 5) and Montenegro (February 6).

Here are our top picks of concerts happening at the fair this week:

1. Six60

Named New Zealand's most streamed artist on Spotify two years in a row, the five-piece, known to blend funk, dance, reggae and electronic music, will bring their sound to the Jubilee Stage to mark their country's day on Monday. Six60 have three albums to their name, all self-titled, and in 2019 became the first band from New Zealand to sell out the 50,000-capacity Western Springs Stadium in Auckland.

Where: Jubilee Stage

When: January 31

Time: 9.30pm

2. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

A powerhouse in Bollywood music, the trio of Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa have numerous hits to their name, starting with the 1999 film Shool. From their first major hit album, for the soundtrack of Mission Kashmir (2000), to the acclaimed Dil Chahta Hai (2001), all the way to Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), fans can expect non-stop hits from a career now spanning 25 years.

Where: Jubilee Stage

When: February 4

Time: 8pm

3. Omar Khairat

Egyptian maestro Omar Khairat has lit up stages across the UAE on an annual basis, leading his large ensemble through an enviable catalogue of timeless compositions that bridge contemporary Egyptian and Western music.

Born in Cairo in 1948, Khairat has built up an impressive reputation in the Arab world and beyond, and has been commissioned to write or perform at the inauguration of numerous historic landmarks and events, including the 1996 opening of the Bibliotheca ­Alexandrina cultural centre and the new Suez Canal in 2015.

“[Dubai] is good place for me to play, as it’s often said my music crosses cultural boundaries and [it] is certainly a melting pot of a place where that now happens,” he once told The National in an interview.

Where: Al Wasl Plaza

When: February 5

Time: 8.30pm

4. Myriam Fares

Lebanese pop sensation Myriam Fares has recently been making all the right moves on and off stage. The singer, who performed in Abu Dhabi in July last year, also released a documentary earlier in 2021, one of the first Arab pop stars to do so.

The film, Myriam Fares: The Journey, on Netflix gave fans a closer look into the Ghmorni singer's life during the pandemic, from pregnancy to album preparations, and it was trending on the platform soon after its debut.

“Normally I try to keep my private life away from the spotlight, but I realised this was an opportunity to show people what my life looks away from the stage. And in many ways, it’s the normal things and everyday moments we spend with family," Fares told The National, while also confirming that a new album was in the works.

Where: Jubilee Stage

When: February 5

Time: 9pm

5. Lucky Ali

Known for his distinct voice, Lucky Ali was one of the biggest names in pop in India in the 1990s with chart-topping albums such as Sunoh (1996) and Sifar (1998). Coming from a Bollywood family, he has also starred in a number of hit films including Sur – The Melody of Life in 2002, which featured the viral song Aa Bhi Ja Aa Bhi Ja, performed by him.

"I’m coming to the UAE after a decade and I’m so excited that it’s at Expo 2020 Dubai," the singer posted on Instagram.

Where: Jubilee Park

When: February 5

Time: 7pm

6. Firdaus Orchestra featuring AR Rahman

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Indian film composer AR Rahman at the debut of the Firdaus Orchestra on the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai with a tribute to space explorers. Khushnum Bhandari/The National

Specially created for Expo 2020 Dubai, the pioneering all-woman orchestra returns with its maestro after a number of stellar performances at the world fair. Rahman will join his team for a performance that will feature a mix of classical music as well as soundtracks from Bollywood and Hollywood films.

First debuted in October, Firdaus Orchestra has received wide acclaim, with one performance even featuring Rahman's daughter Khatija, who performed her Oscar-winning father's composition at a show in November.

Where: Jubilee Stage

When: February 6

Time: 6.15pm

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures from football star Cristiano Ronaldo's appearance at the Expo 2020 Dubai:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans before a Q&A session for Expo 2020 Dubai's Health and Wellness Week at Al Wasl Plaza. All Photos: Pawan Singh / The National

READ MORE

Which world-renowned chefs will be cooking at Expo 2020 Dubai in February?