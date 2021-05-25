Lebanese star Myriam Fares to get her own documentary on Netflix

Netflix is awash with insightful documentaries based on the lives of musicians. We've had Miss Americana about US darling Taylor Swift and Blackpink: Light Up The Sky on the world-famous K-pop girl band, but now it's the Arab world's turn, as Myriam Fares is set to be the star of her own film.

Entitled Myriam Fares: The Journey, the new 71-minute documentary, which is being licensed by the streaming giant, is based on the life of the Lebanese singer, dancer, actress and all-round entertainer.

The description for the show reads: "Lebanese singer and ‘Queen of the Stage’ Myriam Fares documents her experiences with her family while in lockdown."

Directed by Sherif Tarhini, the film promises to give us a closer look into the Ghmorni singer's life during the pandemic, "from pregnancy to album preparations".

It will be available to watch from Thursday, June 3.

On Monday, Fares shared a few promotional images from the film, including one of her at the hospital with her newborn child. Fares gave birth to her second child, Dave, in October 2020.

A trailer is now available to view on Netflix.

"Six years of marriage passed in the blink of an eye," Fares can be heard saying in the clip. "Even though a lot of things happened during those six years, time flew by, because me and Dani always support each other. And we thank God for this beautiful family."

Fares was born on May 3, 1983 in Lebanon. She's first and foremost recognised across the region for her singing and dancing, which has led media outlets to give her the nickname the Queen of the Stage, but she's also an actress, known for film Silina (2009) and TV series Itiham (2014).

She has been married to Lebanese businessman Dani Metri since August 2014. They kept the wedding a secret at the time, releasing video footage later of an intimate ceremony with close family members.

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Salem Rashid, Mohammed Al Attas, Alhassan Saleh Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Yahya Nader, Ahmed Barman, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah, Yahya Al Ghassani Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

