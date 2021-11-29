AR Rahman's daughter Khatija wows audiences at Expo 2020 Dubai

Khatija Rahman sings 'Farishton', a song composed by her famous father

Nov 29, 2021

Khatija Rahman, daughter of the famous composer AR Rahman, has delivered a breathtaking performance of one of her father's songs at Expo 2020 Dubai.

AR Rahman, the two-time Academy Award and double Grammy Award winner, has been in Dubai since July preparing the Firdaus Orchestra, an ensemble made up of 50 female musicians from the Middle East.

Firdaus Orchestra's shows at the world's fair have been hugely popular, with crowds queuing early to hear them play Rahman classics like Vande Mantaram.

Their most recent performance was for World Children's Day and featured Disney classics such as Beauty and the Beast and Little Mermaid, with the musicians including 16-year-old pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram.

In her first live performance, Khatija, 24, wowed the audience with her performance of Farishton, a song composed by AR Rahman.

Updated: November 29th 2021, 10:33 AM
Expo 2020 DubaiAr Rahman
