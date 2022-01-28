UK's Liz Truss says Britain stands with UAE after Houthi attacks

Foreign secretary calls for diplomatic solution in call with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (C) leaves Milbank Studios near the Houses of Parliament in London on January 26, 2022. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson braced for a potentially damning report into lockdown-breaching parties, after the launch of a police inquiry dramatically upped the stakes. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
The National
Jan 28, 2022

The UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss expressed solidarity with the UAE on Friday following the Houthi rocket attacks on Abu Dhabi.

After a phone call with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Ms Truss called for a diplomatic solution to stop the attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Read more
UAE will resist terrorist aggression after Houthi attack

“We stand with our Emirati friends after the deadly Houthi attacks on Abu Dhabi,” she said.

A Houthi strike on an Adnoc oil terminal killed three people on January 17. A projectile fired at Abu Dhabi International Airport caused a minor fire, which occurred away from the terminal and caused no injuries.

A week later, an attempted missile attack on the UAE and Saudi Arabia was intercepted.

The US, France and a number of other countries have already condemned the attempted attacks.

After the call with Ms Truss, the UAE embassy in the UK said the two countries “stand together on defence and security and agree on the need for a political solution for Yemen”.

Ms Truss said the two ministers had agreed to work closely on regional stability and to strengthen security and economic ties.

Updated: January 28th 2022, 4:08 PM
UAEUKHouthis
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Prince Andrew quits honorary role at prestigious golf course
An image that illustrates this article Nato tells Russia attacking Ukraine would backfireStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article UK's Truss: Britain stands with UAE after Houthi attacks
An image that illustrates this article Putin tells Macron the West has not addressed Russia's security concernsStory gallery icon