UK's Liz Truss says Britain stands with UAE after Houthi attacks

The UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss expressed solidarity with the UAE on Friday following the Houthi rocket attacks on Abu Dhabi.

After a phone call with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Ms Truss called for a diplomatic solution to stop the attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

“We stand with our Emirati friends after the deadly Houthi attacks on Abu Dhabi,” she said.

A Houthi strike on an Adnoc oil terminal killed three people on January 17. A projectile fired at Abu Dhabi International Airport caused a minor fire, which occurred away from the terminal and caused no injuries.

A week later, an attempted missile attack on the UAE and Saudi Arabia was intercepted.

Today HH @ABZayed spoke with @trussliz on the recent Houthi attacks on the UAE.



The US, France and a number of other countries have already condemned the attempted attacks.

After the call with Ms Truss, the UAE embassy in the UK said the two countries “stand together on defence and security and agree on the need for a political solution for Yemen”.

Ms Truss said the two ministers had agreed to work closely on regional stability and to strengthen security and economic ties.