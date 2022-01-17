Abu Dhabi confirms explosion of petrol tankers in Mussaffah and minor fire at airport

Three people died and six were injured in Mussaffah, authorities say

Ismaeel Naar
Jan 17, 2022

Three petroleum tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi after a fire broke out near Adnoc storage tanks on Monday, leaving three people dead and six injured.

The explosions happened in ICAD 3, Mussaffah, near Mohamed bin Zayed City.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that a fire broke out in the morning, which caused explosions inside three petroleum tankers.

The accident resulted in the death of one Pakistani and two Indians and the injury of six others. Their injuries were mild to moderate, state news agency Wam said.

A smaller fire was also reported in the new construction area of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Emergency services personnel rushed to the scenes and were working on putting out the fires.

Preliminary investigations suggest small flying objects, possibly related to drones, fell into the areas and started the fires, Wam reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause.

Updated: January 17th 2022, 11:20 AM
