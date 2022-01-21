UK's Prince William to visit the UAE in February

Prince William will visit the UAE on February 10 for his first official visit to the Emirates.

The Duke of Cambridge's visit comes in the 50th anniversary year of the UAE and will coincide with the UK national day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The UK pavilion plans to take over the entire Expo 2020 site to showcase talent from across Britain.

Among the events at Expo will be the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay, launched by Queen Elizabeth II in October. The relay will pass through the Expo site and visit Commonwealth member pavilions.

Prince William's visit to the UAE will also build on the strong bond between the UK and UAE. During his visit, the UK royal will meet young Emiratis and government leaders.

Passion for wildlife

An avid conservationist, Prince William will learn about UAE initiatives that provide protected areas for the unique flora and fauna of the region. He will also highlight two Royal Foundation programmes: United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize.

Established by Prince William in 2014, United for Wildlife brings together seven international conservation groups to counter the trade in illegal wildlife which poses an existential threat to the world’s most iconic species.

Countries all over the world, including the UAE, are making a collective effort to tackle this $150 billion criminal enterprise and during his visit, Prince William will learn more about public-private partnerships in the UAE helping to achieve this.

Some of the innovators from the inaugural 2021 Earthshot Prize — also founded by Prince William — will be showcased during the visit to Expo 2020. The winners included transformative technologists, innovators, an entire country and a pioneering city.

