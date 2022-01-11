UAE rulers congratulate Sultan of Oman on anniversary of his assuming power

The President, Sheikh Khalifa, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham of Oman on the anniversary of his coming to power.

Sultan Haitham was proclaimed ruler of Oman on January 11, 2020, hours after the death of his first cousin, Sultan Qaboos, who had led the country since 1970.

A day later, Sultan Haitham's eldest son, Dhi Yazan bin Haitham, was appointed as the first crown prince of Oman.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent messages of congratulations.

Read more Oman approves 2022 budget with spending at $31.5bn

On Monday, Sultan Haitham announced a grant of 20 million rials ($52m) for each of the country's 11 governorates as he enters the third year of his reign with a drive to improve the country's standard of living.

He has been holding a series of meetings with governors and tribal leaders from each area to discuss how to improve the lives of Omanis.

Sultan Qaboos laid to rest after half-century reign: in pictures