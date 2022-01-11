UAE rulers congratulate Sultan of Oman on anniversary of his assuming power

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said was proclaimed ruler of Oman on January 11, 2020

This image made from video shows Oman's new sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, makes his first speech in front of the Royal Family Council in Muscat, Oman, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Mideast's longest-ruling monarch who seized power in a 1970 palace coup and pulled his Arabian sultanate into modernity while carefully balancing diplomatic ties between adversaries Iran and the U.S., has died. He was 79. (Oman TV via AP)
The President, Sheikh Khalifa, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham of Oman on the anniversary of his coming to power.

Sultan Haitham was proclaimed ruler of Oman on January 11, 2020, hours after the death of his first cousin, Sultan Qaboos, who had led the country since 1970.

A day later, Sultan Haitham's eldest son, Dhi Yazan bin Haitham, was appointed as the first crown prince of Oman.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent messages of congratulations.

Oman approves 2022 budget with spending at $31.5bn

On Monday, Sultan Haitham announced a grant of 20 million rials ($52m) for each of the country's 11 governorates as he enters the third year of his reign with a drive to improve the country's standard of living.

He has been holding a series of meetings with governors and tribal leaders from each area to discuss how to improve the lives of Omanis.

Updated: January 11th 2022, 8:27 AM
