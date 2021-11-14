Inside Expo 2020 Dubai’s fitness hub, where visitors can exercise for free

A trip to Expo 2020 Dubai is good for your fitness goals. Not only should simply walking around the site be more than enough to cover any daily step goals you’ve set, it’s also brimming with jogging tracks and other activities.

For those wanting to pack in a quick workout during a visit, Expo 2020 actually has a dedicated 5,400-square-metre Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub that’s free to use.

The space is adjacent to Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and can be spotted by the Mobility Gate (look out for the bright blue and yellow signage).

The space features six zones. The main one – the largest – is the football field, also called Aussie Park. It’s home to a constant stream of events, activations and tournaments, such as AC Milan’s Academy sessions. There’s even a giant screen to stream live sporting events.

Adjacent to it is a multipurpose court predominately used for basketball, but also netball, volleyball, badminton, tennis and even bowling. Different events take place there in the evenings, while people can also book it for sports sessions.

Behind that is a global fitness stage, designed for mass participation, where events such as Les Mills training sessions and the Aussie Boot Camp take place.

Aussie Park, inside Expo 2020 Dubai's Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Then there are two cricket batting cages. Thanks to a tie-up between the Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals and the Expo 2020 sports hub, there are academy sessions taking place here a few nights every week, where teachers take participants through the game of cricket.

Then there's an outdoor gym. The basics are available, including treadmills, weights, stationary bikes, exercise ropes and even a punching bag, all of which can be accessed for free by Expo visitors.

For warmer days, there's also a better-equipped indoor gym with all the essentials. A few evenings every week, this space is reserved only for women who want to exercise in privacy.

Finally, Expo 2020 Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub is also the starting point for the free cycling tours that are held daily in English and Arabic. Find out how you can book them here.

Toilets, changing rooms and shower facilities are also available.

In the coming months, Expo 2020 will have a roster of health and fitness events taking place. Some major activations in November include the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships, Al Ain Football Club Activation and the start of the IP Men’s Football Tournament.

Organisers recommend checking the daily programme to ensure the facilities you need will be free during your visit. Meanwhile, selected events and classes, from cycling tours to spin classes, can be booked in advance via the Glofox app. Those who want an impromptu workout session at the indoor or outdoor gyms can stop by without registration beforehand, as long as the space isn't being used for other events or ladies-only classes.

The Expo 2020 Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub is open daily, 9am-midnight. More information is available here.