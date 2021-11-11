10 free fitness events and classes in Dubai this November

There’s probably no better time to start getting active in Dubai than now. Not only does this time mark the beginning of cooler weather, it also coincides with the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the annual initiative that encourages participants to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days.

To help you on your fitness goals, the month is packed with free events and classes. Here’s a look at some you can book now:

The Dubai Run

Take to Sheikh Zayed Road this month for the Dubai Run, a scenic 5km or 10km race. Leslie Pableo for The National

When it comes to runs with a view, it doesn’t get much better than the Dubai Run, which encourages participants to take to Sheikh Zayed Road, with skyscrapers all around, and Burj Khalifa in the distance.

The free event takes place on Friday, November 26, with a five-kilometre route for families and 10km for more experienced runners, with both starting next to Emirates Towers Metro Station. The 5km loops around the Dubai International Financial Centre, while the 10km takes the overpass towards Downtown Dubai. Simply sign up now, collect your bib between Sunday and Thursday, November 21 and 25, and show up in the morning for a unique start to your day.

Friday, November 26; free; Sheikh Zayed Road; dubairun.com

Yoga at the Expo 2020 Dubai Water Feature

Participants can listen to the soothing sounds of the water trickling down as they go through their asanas. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

The world's fair is absolutely packed with free fitness activities, from running tracks to the daily cycling tours. One of the coolest new initiatives is a women’s-only yoga class taking place every Monday from 9.30am to 10.30am. The workout involves stretches and deep breathing, with just enough to make you work up a light sweat, and the soothing waterfall sounds will make it even better.

Mondays; 9.30am-10.30am; free; Expo 2020 Dubai; book a session via the Glofox app

Fitness classes with L’Couture

Home-grown branch L'Couture is launching free fitness events as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Photo: L'Couture

Home-grown fitness brand L’Couture has launched weekly fitness sessions every Wednesday as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. On November 17, get ready to “boxercise” by learning the basics of each punch, with two sessions available in the evening, at 7pm and 8pm.

Meanwhile, on November 24, fitness influencer and Dancy Body Dxb founder Gbemi Giwa will take beginners through a high-energy, calorie-burning Afro Vibes workout, with sessions at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Bookings can be made on a first come, first served basis.

Wednesdays; times vary; Al Wasl Road; events@lcouture.com

Palm West Beach

Free yoga sessions are available at Palm West Beach. Photo: Palm West Beach

It’s one of the coolest new hangout spots on Palm Jumeirah, and if you’ve been thinking of paying a visit, the beachside venue is hosting a range of events on Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20. There will be a Storm Cycling session on Friday from 8am to 9am, followed by Barry’s Boot Camp from 9am to 9.50am. On Saturday, sign up for a Zumba class from 4pm to 5pm or a calming yoga session with Yoga La Vie from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arrive early to reserve your spot.

Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20; times vary; Palm West Beach; registrations at yogalaviedubai.com, barrysuae.typeform.com and stormcycling.com

Al Khawaneej Walk

Al Khawaneej Walk. Locations in the area are hosting a number of free fitness initiatives on Tuesday, November 16

One of Dubai’s most photogenic new locations, Al Khawaneej Walk is hosting a number of initiatives on Tuesday, November 16. Between 5pm and 9pm, American Hospital Clinic will be providing visitors with free BMI tests and nutritional advice from specialised doctors at a counter set up for the occasion.

Warehouse Gym will have a personal trainer available between 6pm and 7pm to give visitors a free fitness assessment. This will be followed by an hour-long group workout session. Finally, children can get active on stage with a 20-minute Zumba session taking place at 5pm, 6.20pm and 8.30pm.

Tuesday, November 16; Al Khawaneej Walk; alkhawaneejwalk.ae/en

Sunset walk with The LightHouse Arabia

Enjoy a calming walk along Kite Beach. Pawan Singh / The National

The mental health clinic in the UAE is participating in the Dubai Fitness Challenge by inviting the community to a sunset walk on Saturday, November 13. Starting at 5pm, the soothing five-kilometre walk will take participants along the Kite Beach jogging track, as a boost to both mental and physical well-being. No advance registration is required, just show up.

Saturday, November 13; from 5pm; starting point: https://goo.gl/maps/SR3kGr4N8J6TsUFB8

'Cycle and blend' with Cherabinth

Exercise to blend your own milkshake at Cherabinth. Photo: Cherabinth

The newly opened seafood restaurant is supporting the Dubai Fitness Challenge in a fun way: by introducing a cool “cycle and blend” initiative. Guests are invited to cycle on a stationary spin bike placed outside, which will simultaneously blend a healthy milkshake – one that will be served to you free, after you’re done cycling. With health being key, the milkshake is made from good-for-you ingredients such as kiwis, avocados and bananas.

Daily, until Saturday, November 27; 04 546 4118; cherabinth.com

Work up a sweat at Swissotel Al Ghurair

The hotel is partnering with green fitness brand SportsArt and Al Ghurair Mall, to present a platform where anyone can work out and track their efforts through the amount of energy generated. The energy will be tracked with the help of elliptical machines, a treadmill and a bike located in the central atrium of the hotel.

There will be prizes, including Dh500 worth of shopping vouchers and a day pass to the Swissotel Al Ghurair’s pool and gym for those using the machines and beating the day’s target. At the end of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, guests will also be recognised for their “watts” generated and will win prizes including an annual gym membership, a family staycation in a suite and a relaxing couples' massage.

Daily, until Saturday, November 27; Swissotel Al Ghurair; swissotel.com

Yoga and Pilates with MyCore

This core-strengthening studio is opening at the Dubai Science Park this month and is kicking off its launch with a variety of community classes, including yoga and Pilates. Plus, to celebrate the Dubai Fitness Challenge, MyCore has partnered up with Dubai Media City and Dubai Studio City to bring Pilates and yoga classes closer to more members of the community.

The free sessions will take place in Dubai Media City every day until Saturday, November 13, at the DCM Courtyard (between buildings 7 and 8) and at Dubai Studio City from Sunday to Saturday, November 21 to 27 at the DSC Cass Area between buildings 1 and 2.

Daily, until Saturday, November 27; mycorestudio.com