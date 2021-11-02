You can go on free guided tours of Expo 2020 Dubai – here’s how

With the weather cooling down, more and more people are planning their visits to Expo 2020 Dubai. The world's fair recorded 2.35 million visits during the first month of opening, and with the cooler season upon us, it’s only going to get busier.

However, anyone who has visited Expo 2020 knows one thing – there’s far too much ground to cover in a single trip. In fact, you need several visits just to get a feel of the vast space, which is bigger than the Principality of Monaco, never mind the many pavilions and hidden gems to be found.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution for those wanting to get their bearings in the most efficient way possible: signing up for a tour.

Expo 2020 has daily bicycle tours to help visitors “explore the world” in an hour. The guided tour is available in English and Arabic, and is free to book. There are two morning and two evening tours available daily, which can be booked here.

The cycling tours are open to all, 12 years and above, and will have participants cycling across 191 country pavilions, with commentary from the leader. The tour also takes cyclists across all three districts - the Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity Districts.

The initiative is part of the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub at Expo 2020, which aims to provide visitors with a programme of physical activities throughout the duration of the fair.

It’s also in line with the ethos of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which began on October 29, that encourages participants to get in 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days. For those planning on participating in the upcoming Dubai Ride, this might provide some welcome practice.

Walking tours available at Expo 2020 Dubai

For those not confident on two wheels, there are walking tours available daily. There are separate tours available for the Sustainability, Opportunity and Mobility District, for private groups or individuals willing to join a bigger group of 12.

Signature Tour Sustainability

Energy Trees at Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion. Photo: Dany Eid / Expo 2020 Dubai

The Expo 2020’s Sustainability District is all about shining a light on advanced technology, what countries are doing to champion sustainability and how humans can live in harmony with nature in a high-tech future.

Visitors opting for this half-day tour can explore the futuristic vistas – complete with solar energy trees, making for a picturesque backdrop. There will be five stops in between including Al Wasl Plaza and one of Expo’s parks. Visitors also get to explore Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion. Apart from delving into issues such as climate change and solar energy, The Sustainability Pavilion houses three plant-based restaurants by celebrity chef Matthew Kenney.

Tours are available in English and Arabic. A half day (3.5 hour) guided walking tour can be booked for Dh65 per person; private group of two to 10 people will cost Dh1,100.

Signature Tour Opportunity

Mission Possible - The Opportunity Pavilion. Photo: Dany Eid / Expo 2020 Dubai

The Opportunity District focuses on how our lives and actions are interconnected, and highlights people whose ideas are shaping the future.

There will be five stops along the way, including Al Wasl Plaza and one of Expo’s parks. It will also include a visit to Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion, where visitors are encouraged to join a global mission or make a pledge for a better future.

The tour of the Opportunity District is available for individuals in English, Arabic and Spanish for Dh65 per person; private groups of two to 10 people can be conducted for Dh1,100 and is also available in Russian.

Signature Tour Mobility

A visitor at The Mobility Pavilion of Expo 2020. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Mobility District is all about the connections that drive the world forward. Visitors to the district get a chance to see “mobility devices in action” on a mobility track, ride autonomous vehicles and learn about the latest developments in space exploration, including the UAE National Space Programme and the Emirates Mars Mission.

Read more Best pavilions and things to do for children at Expo 2020 Dubai

This tour will also have five stops, including Al Wasl Plaza and one of Expo’s parks. It will also include a visit to Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, home to the world’s largest lift, amongst others.

The tour is available for individuals in English, Arabic and Spanish for Dh65 per person; private tours are available for two to 10 people in English and Russian for Dh1,100.

All the tours include information from a tour guide on Expo 2020’s theme, history, facts and figures, and an overview of the country pavilions. There’s a lot of walking involved, so comfy shoes are encouraged. There will be a 15-minute rest stop in between, but refreshments are not included in the price of the tour. Participants are requested to be at the assigned starting point 10 minutes before the start of the tour.