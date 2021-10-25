A full guide to Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021, including Expo 2020 events

The onset of cooler weather in the UAE means it’s time to get outside with those trainers on because Dubai Fitness Challenge is almost upon us.

The fifth annual event starts on October 29 and runs until November 27. Those interested in committing 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days can now register for the initiative on the official website.

There’s a full schedule of events and activities taking place city-wide to help you stay true to your goals. Here’s a look at some of what's on offer:

Dubai Ride and Dubai Run are back

Participants will be able to run down Sheikh Zayed Road with Dubai Run. Leslie Pableo for The National

One of Dubai Fitness Challenge’s most popular events is Dubai Ride and this year it will be held on Friday, November 5, giving cyclists the chance to experience the city’s best roads on two wheels. Presented by DP World, participants can choose between a 14-kilometre general route around Sheikh Zayed Road or a 4km fun ride with family and friends around Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. The race is free to attend but registration is essential at dubairide.com.

Dubai Run is also making a return, with runners of all ages and abilities encouraged to take to Sheikh Zayed Road on Friday, November 26. There will be a 5km route for families and a 10km for athletes, with both starting next to Emirates Towers Metro Station. The 5km route loops around DIFC, while the 10km one will take the overpass towards Downtown Dubai – with gorgeous views of Burj Khalifa and other skyscrapers.

Three DFC Fitness Villages

Kite Beach will be converted into a dedicated fitness village with different zones for free outdoor activities. Reem Mohammed / The National

This year, DFC’s Fitness Villages, which are outdoor spaces offering an array of sports and fitness classes at each venue, will return. These villages will operate throughout the 30 days and cater to all ages and fitness levels.

The Mai Dubai Fitness Village in Mushrif Park will feature six zones to help you achieve your fitness goals, from pools to a multifunctional gym with trainers, to a Kids Zone complete with an obstacle course. It will be open daily, from Saturday to Wednesday between 4pm and 10pm, and Thursday to Friday, from 4pm to 11pm.

The DP World Fitness Village at Kite Beach will have the seaside activity centre dedicated to DFC, with a variety of free health and fitness activities daily (Sunday to Thursday, 2pm to 11pm and Friday to Saturday, 7am to 11pm). This year, visitors can expect 15 sports zones for activities such as HIIT training, yoga, cycling and water sports. The village also features a ladies-only zone, Fun Spot Kids Zone and Etisalat main stage area for live classes and sessions. This year, anyone registered with DFC can book a session at the Padel Tennis Arena, with a court offering classes and training sessions for all levels. For yoga lovers, there’s the new Suspension Yoga zone.

Meanwhile, the Expo 2020 Dubai site will also feature a Fitness Village packed with running events, a Global Fitness Stage, football pitch, cricket nets, a gym, multisports area and more.

Expo 2020 x Dubai Fitness Challenge

Cycling tours are conducted in English and Arabic at the Expo 2020 site. Antonie Robertson / The National

Expo 2020 is every athlete’s dream come true, with a variety of activities taking place, and a wide expanse. Runners can lace up and train at the Expo Running Club on all 182 days of the world fair, with 30-minute classes taking place daily, for all experience levels.

Meanwhile a new – and once-in-a-lifetime – event coming to Dubai’s race calendar this year is the Expo 2020 Dubai Run on Friday, November 19. It will take participants around the global fair's pavilions. There will be three options, with 3km, 5km and 10km routes. Those looking for something more laid-back can sign up for the informal and free Run the World Family Run, taking place every Saturday morning.

DFC Fitness Hubs

DFC’s free Fitness Hubs will be located across numerous residential and commercial neighbourhoods in the city, offering you the chance to get moving with the help of certified fitness instructors while enjoying the sunshine. There will be 14 hubs in total, including ones located at DMCC, DIFC, D3, Zabeel Ladies Club and Hatta, with sessions such as body weight training, cycling, HIIT and Zumba.

Free fitness events

Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, will be holding free Zumba classes in the mall as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Photo: Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali

A number of venues across Dubai will also be offering free sessions to get the blood pumping – so watch out for these offers and promotions. Theatre of Digital Art will be offering free yoga sessions every Friday from 10am to 11am, starting this Friday, and continuing until Friday, November 26, with a certified coach specialising in hatha-vinyasa yoga taking participants through a low-impact workout that’s easy on the joints.

Meanwhile, from this Friday until Saturday, November 27, Festival Plaza will be hosting free Zumba sessions in the mall, at 7.30pm daily during weekdays and 10am on weekends.

Action-packed calendar of races

Apart from Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, there’s a number of races and runs taking place during DFC that you can now sign up for. These are:

Hero Dubai Hatta (Friday, October 29)

Dubai South Run (Friday, October 29)

The Halloween Run at Dubai Festival City Mall (Saturday, October 30)

Super Sports Canal Night Run (Tuesday, November 2)

The Night Run at Run The Track (Tuesday, November 9)

Dubai Design District Run (Friday, November 12)

Al Marmoom Dune Run (Friday, November 12)

Beach Run Festival (Friday, November 12)

La Mer Open Water Swim (Sunday, November 14)

Sketchers Performance Run 1 (Friday, November 19)

The CBD Run on The Palm (Friday, November 26)