Ready, set, go: a rundown of all the races and fitness events coming up in the UAE

Winter in the UAE usually marks the beginning of the region’s sporting season – and this year, it promises to be an action-packed line-up.

With Expo 2020 Dubai under way, Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin, and a number of scheduled races and fitness events, it’s time to lace up those sneakers and hit the gym.

Here’s a look at some sporting events that are on the horizon, to get you motivated.

Hero Dubai Hatta, October 29

Hero Dubai Hatta will take place on Friday, October 29, with participants from more than 40 countries registered for the spectacular mountain bike race. Cyclists will get the choice between a 60-kilometre (or two loops) or 30km race on the Hatta course, and can enjoy rugged desert views from every angle. A Hero Dubai Kids race will take place on the same day, on a dedicated route inside the Hatta Mountain Bike Trail Centre. It is open to children between the ages of 4 and 14.

Friday, October 29; 7.30am onwards; Dh110 for children and Dh130 for adults, Dh110 for children; Hatta, 110km east of Dubai; heroworldseries.com/#hws-registration

Halloween Run, October 30

The family-friendly Halloween Run is back this year at Dubai Festival City Mall. Don your most ghoulish (yet comfy) costumes and lace up those shoes. There are distances of 1km, 2.5km and 5km, and participation medals for all, as well as sweets for the children and a prize for the best costume. Advance registration is required.

Saturday, October 30; 6pm onwards; Dh125 per person; Dubai Festival City Mall; raceme.ae/event/the-halloween-run/

Dubai Ride, November 5

Sheikh Zayed Road will once again turn into a cycling track for the Dubai Ride challenge. Photo: Jeremy Paul de Jesus

One of Dubai Fitness Challenge’s most popular events, Dubai Ride is back again this year, giving cyclists the chance to experience the city’s best roads on two wheels. Presented by DP World, participants can choose between a 14km general route around Sheikh Zayed Road or a 4km fun ride with family and friends around Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. The race is free to attend but registration is essential.

Friday, November 5; free; registrations now open; dubairide.com

World Triathlon Abu Dhabi, November 5 and 6

Some of the world’s best athletes will descend on the capital for the World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi. This year, the World Triathlon Para Championships has been added to the event schedule and will welcome 122 elite athletes of determination. The race format will include nine sport classes of para triathlon competing in six medal events per gender. Alongside the elite race, the two-day triathlon event will also host a variety of races for amateur triathletes. With several race categories on offer – covering triathlon, duathlon and single discipline events – the event is open to all abilities, from first-timers to professionals.

Friday and Saturday, November 5 and 6; prices are from Dh75; Yas Island; abudhabi.triathlon.org

Al Marmoom Dune Run, November 12

Al Marmoom Dune Run is a 5km-long race. Photo: Dubai Sports Council

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council, Al Marmoom Dune Run will take place on Friday, November 12 in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve. Plenty of incredible desert vistas await in this 5km race that takes participants across both hard ground and sand, across the dunes and around lakes. There are two race categories: elite (for those who can finish under 50 minutes) and open (under 1 hour 30 minutes).

Friday, November 12; 7am onwards; Dh150 for ages 15 and up; Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve; ultramarathon.ae/almarmoomdunerun/

Jeep Tough Mudder, November 13, December 10, January 28

Jeep Tough Mudder requires teamwork to succeed. Photo: Jeep Tough Mudder

The world-famous obstacle race course – known for testing the foundations of teamwork and community – is back, with three events coming up. Jeep Tough Mudder will take place in Hatta on Saturday, November 13, Abu Dhabi’s Al Hudiyarat Island on Friday, December 10, and Fujairah Adventures Park on Friday, January 28. Mudders can expect a return to many of its popular challenges including the Pyramid Scheme that requires teamwork to scramble up a slippery slope, Spread Eagle, a tightrope challenge over water, and the Cage Crawl, where participants cling overhead to keep moving over 152 centimetres of water. There will be two course routes to choose from: the Jeep Tough Mudder 5K, which includes more than 13 obstacles on a 5km route, and the Jeep Tough Mudder Classic, which hosts 25-plus obstacles on a 10km route.

Saturday, November 13; Friday, December 10; Friday, January 28; entry from Dh257 for Tough Mudder 5K, ages 13+ and Dh312 for Tough Mudder Classic; toughmudderarabia.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Run, November 19

A new – and once-in-a-lifetime – event coming to Dubai’s race calendar this year is the Expo 2020 Dubai Run. It will take participants across the global fair's pavilions and allow them to admire the stunning architecture on foot. There will be three options, with 3km, 5km and 10km routes, and all participants will receive free entry to Expo 2020 for the run day, a custom T-shirt, medal, goody bags, chip timings and a digital certificate.

Friday, November 19; 7am onwards; from Dh50; Expo 2020 site; premieronline.com/event/expo_2020_dubai_run_5562

Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon, November 26

A finisher at the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon. Leslie Pableo for The National

One of the biggest events in the UAE’s sporting calendar, the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon was cancelled in 2020 owing to the pandemic, but is back again with a bang. This year, it will feature expanded age categories, with those aged 6 to 70 allowed to participate. Families can sign up for the 2.5km or 5km runs, while there are more challenging 10km, full 42.2km marathon races and – new for the year – a marathon relay for teams of two. No matter what distance you sign up for, you’ll get to run along the Abu Dhabi’s picturesque Corniche and loop around Qasr Al Hosn, one of the city’s most beautiful historical buildings. Winners of the elite men's and women's races take home $50,000 (Dh183,000) while there’s a $30,000 (Dh1,10,000) prize for those who break the current course record of 2hrs:04min:40sec for men and 2:21:01 for the women. All runners aged 16 to 70 must be vaccinated to participate, while those under 16 will need to show a negative PCR test, taken 48 hours before the event.

Friday, November 26; Dh350 for marathon, Dh550 for marathon relay, teams of two, Dh150 for 10km run, Dh75 for 5km run, Dh50 for the not-times 2.5km run; registrations open now at adnocabudhabimarathon.com/register-now/.

DFC Santa Run, December 10

The popular Santa Run at Dubai Festival City will return. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Now in its third year, the Dubai Festival City Santa run is back again to make sure everyone has a jolly good time. There will be three options for the untimed run – 1km, 2.5k and 5km. All participants get a finisher medal and a prize for the best costume.

Friday, December 10; 8.45am; Dh125 plus VAT; raceme.ae/event/dubai-santa-run/

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, February 18

The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will offer a shorter ride course for first-timers

Calling all cyclists! The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is back in February 2022. Cyclists can now reserve a place for the 92km race journey. This year, event organisers have planned a shorter course ride for first-timers, as well as a post-event race village for the riders, friends and family to enjoy. And if you need help preparing for the big day, there’s also a series of build-up rides planned at Al Qudra Cycle Track to help you get into shape. There will also be junior rides for children aged 2 to 15.

Friday, February 18; 6.15am onwards; Dh325 for the main event, Dh160 for the short course; venue to be announced; cyclechallenge.ae/register

Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, February 18

The 15th annual Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon is back, and will take place on Friday, February 18, on the picturesque Al Marjan Island. Participants can register now for the event orrganised by RCS Sports and Events, and choose from four categories, with early bird prices from Dh295 for the half marathon, Dh500 for the two-person half marathon relay, Dh80 for the 5km, and Dh50 for the 1km fun run. Runners can expect gorgeous views of the ocean, framed by white sandy beaches on their run. This year, the event will also introduce new experiences such as VIP packages that include hotel stays, a special bag drop area and priority entrance to the starting line, if you want to turn this into a weekend or staycation experience.

Friday, February 18; 7am onwards; from Dh50; registrations now open; Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah; therakhalfmarathon.com