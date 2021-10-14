Infinite Nights: Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai next month

Arab superstars Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on November 12. The event is part of Infinite Nights, a series of concerts that will take place throughout the Expo with performances focused on themes tied to the world's fair.

Performing live from Al Wasl Plaza, the show will also be streamed to a global audience.

LIVE BLOG: Latest on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Alama, whose career spans more than three decades, plans to introduce a new and innovative performance that highlights how music connects people from around the world and encourages collaborative experimentation, tied with Expo’s mobility sub-theme.

"I want to mix cultures together. I want their audience to hear me, and I want my audience to hear them. I have always liked opening doors, and Expo’s Infinite Night series is the perfect platform to make this happen,” said Alama.

Ajram will perform her biggest hits in a never-before-seen performance under the Al Wasl Plaza dome. In light of Expo’s sub-theme sustainability, she’ll convey a message of how human values and attitudes need to change in order to help create a more resilient future.

“When we all work together and collaborate, we can build a better society. I cannot wait to be part of Expo 2020’s incredible journey – I hope my show will inspire positivity among young people everywhere, building bridges to connect with one another regardless of culture, background or belief,” said Ajram.

The first concert of the series will take place on Friday, with Iraqi superstar Kadim Al Sahir. Nicknamed “the Caesar of Arabic songs” and "Iraq's ambassador to the world", he is one of the most successful singers from the Arab region and has been putting out music since the 1980s.

Fans who attend or tune in to his concert can expect to hear classics such as Ana Wa Laila, Ha Habibi and Dhomni Ala Sadrak.

The show will be featured on Expo2020dubai.com and Expo TV on YouTube, and will be available worldwide across several channels.

Infinite Nights will take place throughout Expo 2020 Dubai, which runs until Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The World Expo features more than 190 country pavilions, as well as themed exhibitions, plus 200 dining venues and up to 60 shows a day.

A day pass costs Dh95. More information on ticket prices is available here.