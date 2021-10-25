Pakistani and Indian stars attend the T20 World Cup in Dubai: Ali Zafar to Preity Zinta

Pakistani star Ali Zafar took to the streets of Dubai to celebrate his country's historic win against major rival India at the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The singer and actor posted a video on Sunday night, which showed him waving out of a moving car as cricket fans danced outside.

"Check out these guys celebrating Pakistan's victory," Zafar, who performed at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday, says in the video.

"I'm enjoying, guys."

Pakistan has never won a World Cup match against India, a win even acknowledged by former cricketer and now Prime Minister Imran Khan, who tweeted: "Congratulations to the Pakistan Team and especially to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all."

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who watched the match at the Dubai International Stadium, was gracious about the defeat.

"Tonight we were outplayed, so well played Pakistan. As a cricket fan I’ll always support our team & my heart will always #Bleedblue. If you're a true cricket fan like me you will do the same. This is just the start of the tournament so all the best for the rest of the games," Zinta, who also owns IPL cricket team Punjab Kings, posted on Twitter.

Zinta had earlier shared pictures of herself with husband Gene Goodenough, tweeting: "All ready to cheer for the boys in blue."

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi shared videos from the stadium during the match.

"As an India fan, terrible feeling," the actor says in the video as India struggled against their rivals. "Pakistan has played unbelievably well today."

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is rumoured to be performing at the T20 World Cup along with his Sooryavanshi co-star Katrina Kaif later this week, was also seen in the stands, cheering for India. Kumar's latest action film is scheduled to be released next week, in time for Diwali.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, third from right on the last row, along with dignitaries and officials at the match. AFP

Also at the Dubai stadium was Indian actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, who posted a video of herself waving the Indian flag.

South Indian superstar Varun Tej shared a photo of himself with his father, the actor and producer Naga Babu.

"Mad energy here in Dubai! Go team India," Tej posted.

