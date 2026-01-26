Future will be electric with one foot still on the gas, says Porsche regional CEO

Born on the racetrack in 1948 as a sports car maker, Porsche is now betting on an electric future, accelerating in step with the industry’s shift towards electric vehicles.

“The future will be electric. It’s just a matter of speed,” Manfred Braunl, chief executive of Porsche Middle East and Africa, said in an interview with The National on Monday.

He, however, acknowledged that the transition is taking place more slowly than many in the industry predicted five years ago. “We thought it would go quicker. Now, we see it depends very much on local circumstances.”

You need to give your customer the choice in each segment – between electric car, a hybrid and the combustion – because the markets are different Manfred Braunl ,

Porsche Middle East and Africa CEO

Mr Braunl said the speed of that future depends heavily on external factors such as how much a country invests in charging infrastructure and if cars are supported with lower taxes.

“All these things are out of control for us. So, the only thing we can do is [make sure] cars are available in all these different aspects. And then, of course, the demand will show us where we are going and where we can actually sell these cars."

Even housing patterns are key constraints to growth of EVs in the region, Mr Braunl pointed out. In cities dominated by high-rise living, many residents lack dedicated home-charging points and are reluctant to rely on public chargers in malls or car parks, he said. In larger countries such as Saudi Arabia, long distances and limited motorway fast-charging networks also affect demand and adoption, Mr Braunl added.

The Porsche Cayenne EV will be the next electric offering by the company in the region. Photo: Porsche

EVs accounted for about 10 per cent of Porsche’s sales in the Middle East and Africa last year, up significantly with the addition of the all-electric Macan alongside the Taycan. The next electric offering by Porsche in the region will be the Cayenne electric, in the second half of this year.

Porsche will also be launching an electric version of its two-door sports car in the 718 segment, which is expected to arrive in the region “soon”, Mr Braunl told The National.

The company is evolving its strategy to meet changing customer expectations while also staying true to its core brand values, he said.

Combustion engine stays

The core of Porsche’s strategy is flexibility, offering customers a choice in every segment – electric, hybrid, or combustion. Mr Braunl said the company has adjusted its global product strategy and is continuing to invest in combustion-engine development alongside electric and hybrid models.

“It’s important for us that customers have a choice,” he said. "If you have only, let's say, one technology, and this technology is not really demanded by customers, then, of course, you are running a big risk. You need to give your customer the choice in each segment – between electric car, a hybrid and the combustion – because the markets are different.

“Of course, the most important thing, no matter whether you go electric, hybrid or combustion, it will drive like a Porsche. It will feel like a Porsche. That's the most important thing."

Porsche has installed 375 “destination” AC chargers at hotels, airports and other locations across the region, and is working with partners such as Shell in Oman to roll out motorway chargers. However, Mr Braunl said large-scale, fast-charging infrastructure requires broader public and private investment.

Mr Braunl did not specify when Porsche’s entire range will have electric offerings, when asked about the potential timeline. “We will see more models from Porsche getting the electric version,” he said.

However, the company’s global chief executive Oliver Blume had reportedly said in 2024 that Porsche could deliver more than 80 per cent of its new cars as EVs in 2030, if customer demand exists.

Strong performance

The car manufacturer also said on Monday it has achieved its best annual sales results in 12 years, representing 55 per cent growth in regional sales since 2020.

Porsche 911 GTS. The company’s iconic 911 sports car model line posted record sales in 2025. Antonie Robertson / The National

A total of 9,628 new vehicles were delivered in the 2025 calendar year across the Middle East, Africa, Levant and India region, representing 1 per cent growth compared to the previous year, Porsche said.

The company’s iconic 911 sports car model line posted record sales, accounting for 23 per cent of the region’s total sales in 2025. This compares to a 15 per cent share in 2020.

This was despite geopolitical tension, supply chain disruption and a slower-than-expected shift to electric vehicles, Mr Braunl said.

“Uncertainty is the worst thing for any company because it leads to customer hesitation. But despite all of that, we were very fortunate. We grew significantly and last year was the best year in more than a decade for our region."

Asked if the growing competition from Chinese EV brands poses a threat to Porsche’s electric future, Mr Braunl said: “There’s hardly anyone deciding between a Chinese car and a Porsche.”

“After all, Porsche was born on the racetrack” and has spent decades competing not only with others but with its own lap times.