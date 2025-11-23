Icons of Porsche 2025: Where heritage meets horsepower in Dubai

To call the Icons of Porsche festival a car show would be selling it short.

Now in its fifth iteration, the event, currently unfolding at the Dubai Design District, has matured into the single largest automotive cultural gathering in the Middle East, transforming the brand’s history into a vibrant, multi-layered festival of art, lifestyle and sheer engineering audacity.

The event, which runs until Sunday, is organised by the Porsche Middle East and Africa regional office and has grown exponentially since its debut in 2021.

Its initial premise was simple yet profound – to give the region’s vast, though often unseen, collection of classic and rare Porsches a public stage.

The outcome has been a spectacular pilgrimage that now draws about 30,000 visitors annually, turning the Dubai skyline into a dramatic backdrop for Stuttgart’s finest.

The 2025 event has seen a significant convergence of vehicles, including ones flown in from the Porsche Museum in Germany. Getty Images

To mark the occasion, Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi organised a group of classic and modern vehicles that travelled from the golf course at Yas Links up to the event. The convoy drew glances on the route up to Icons, but the cars were in amongst similar brethren as the drivers reached Dubai Design District.

The essence of the Icons of Porsche festival is its demonstration of global passion, with the UAE serving as the undisputed regional nexus.

The 2025 event has seen a significant convergence of vehicles, not just flown in from the Porsche Museum in Germany under the theme of Mission: Future Heritage, but driven by enthusiasts from across the GCC, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

A Porsche with labubus. Getty Images

This mix creates a powerful cultural dynamic – museum-quality race cars sitting alongside meticulously maintained Gulf-spec 911 Turbos and custom builds that reflect the region’s unique tuning culture.

This year's festival is dedicating significant space to major milestones, reinforcing the brand's continuous evolution. Key anniversaries being celebrated include 60 years of the 911 Targa, with a special tribute to the famed half-convertible body style, showcasing models across its history.

There is also a special gathering to mark a quarter century of the Carrera GT supercar, a model almost never seen in such numbers, underscoring its enduring legacy as a modern icon.

Similarly, the event celebrates 50 years of Lechner Racing and 20 years of the Porsche 911 Cup racing in the Middle East.

An e-sports arena, live music stages and dedicated family zones ensure the event caters to all demographics. Getty Images

One of the most compelling narratives at the event is the seamless integration of Porsche’s past with its electric future. The Mission: Future Heritage theme sees rare classics displayed side-by-side with the brand’s newest electrified offerings.

In a display of forward thinking, a Taycan Turbo GT is being showcased in the distinctive Vaillant livery, a colourful nod to the famous 917/30 Spyder race car from the 1970s.

This juxtaposition, where a pure electric vehicle wears the colours of a half-century-old combustion legend, perfectly illustrates Porsche's commitment to honouring its heritage while boldly pushing its electric ambitions.

Regional product premieres, including variants of the all-electric Macan and the new Taycan, further cement the festival's role as a vital launch platform.

The festival also features unique models created through the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur programme. This focus on bespoke creation resonates deeply with the UAE’s clientele, who are known for valuing personalisation. The display includes one-of-a-kind projects, such as a factory re-commission of an existing Cayenne GTS, demonstrating the extent of manufacturer’s factory customisation capabilities.

The event features live art installations, commissioned murals and creative zones. Getty Images

Icons of Porsche has successfully transcended the traditional boundaries of an automotive exhibition by embedding itself within the arts and culture sphere.

The event features live art installations, commissioned murals and creative zones. Partners such as RM Sotheby's, Tag Heuer and Michelin host dedicated interactive structures, expanding the festival's appeal well beyond the hardcore enthusiast.

An e-sports arena, live music stages and dedicated family zones ensure the event caters to all demographics, embodying the ethos that car culture here is as much about shared experience as it is about performance figures.

The atmosphere is consistently described as a vibrant, multicultural celebration: a direct reflection of Dubai itself.

Icons of Porsche is no longer only an annual meet-up, it is an annual cultural fixture.

It reinforces Dubai's position as a global hub for luxury and automotive excellence, providing a critical stage for the brand to connect with a passionate, multi-generational audience.

The sheer scale and quality of the display make it a must-see event, not only for Porsche fanatics, but for anyone seeking to understand the dynamic, ambitious heart of the UAE’s motoring culture.

The biog Birthday: February 22, 1956 Born: Madahha near Chittagong, Bangladesh Arrived in UAE: 1978 Exercise: At least one hour a day on the Corniche, from 5.30-6am and 7pm to 8pm. Favourite place in Abu Dhabi? “Everywhere. Wherever you go, you can relax.”

If you go The flights There are direct flights from Dubai to Sofia with FlyDubai (www.flydubai.com) and Wizz Air (www.wizzair.com), from Dh1,164 and Dh822 return including taxes, respectively. The trip Plovdiv is 150km from Sofia, with an hourly bus service taking around 2 hours and costing $16 (Dh58). The Rhodopes can be reached from Sofia in between 2-4hours. The trip was organised by Bulguides (www.bulguides.com), which organises guided trips throughout Bulgaria. Guiding, accommodation, food and transfers from Plovdiv to the mountains and back costs around 170 USD for a four-day, three-night trip.

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

UAE SQUAD FOR ASIAN JIU-JITSU CHAMPIONSHIP Men’s squad: Faisal Al Ketbi, Omar Al Fadhli, Zayed Al Kathiri, Thiab Al Nuaimi, Khaled Al Shehhi, Mohamed Ali Al Suwaidi, Farraj Khaled Al Awlaqi, Muhammad Al Ameri, Mahdi Al Awlaqi, Saeed Al Qubaisi, Abdullah Al Qubaisi and Hazaa Farhan Women's squad: Hamda Al Shekheili, Shouq Al Dhanhani, Balqis Abdullah, Sharifa Al Namani, Asma Al Hosani, Maitha Sultan, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Maha Al Hanaei, Shamma Al Kalbani, Haya Al Jahuri, Mahra Mahfouz, Marwa Al Hosani, Tasneem Al Jahoori and Maryam Al Amri

WHAT%20MACRO%20FACTORS%20ARE%20IMPACTING%20META%20TECH%20MARKETS%3F %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Looming%20global%20slowdown%20and%20recession%20in%20key%20economies%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Russia-Ukraine%20war%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Interest%20rate%20hikes%20and%20the%20rising%20cost%20of%20debt%20servicing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Oil%20price%20volatility%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Persisting%20inflationary%20pressures%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Exchange%20rate%20fluctuations%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shortage%20of%20labour%2Fskills%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20A%20resurgence%20of%20Covid%3F%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

TECH%20SPECS%3A%20APPLE%20WATCH%20SERIES%209 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041mm%20%E2%80%93%20352%20x%20430%3B%2045mm%20%E2%80%93%20396%20x%20484%3B%20always-on%20Retina%20LTPO%20OLED%2C%202000%20nits%20max%3B%20Ion-X%20glass%20(aluminium%20cases)%2C%20sapphire%20crystal%20(stainless%20steel%20cases)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20S9%2064-bit%2C%20W3%20wireless%2C%202nd-gen%20Ultra%20Wideband%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2064GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20watchOS%2010%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EHealth%20metrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Blood%20oxygen%20sensor%2C%20electrical%20heart%20sensor%20and%20ECG%2C%203rd-gen%20optical%20heart%20sensor%2C%20high%20and%20low%20heart%20rate%20notifications%2C%20irregular%20rhythm%20notifications%2C%20sleep%20stages%2C%20temperature%20sensing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEmergency%20services%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Emergency%20SOS%2C%20international%20emergency%20calling%2C%20crash%20detection%2C%20fall%20detection%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GPS%2FGPS%20%2B%20cellular%3B%20Wi-Fi%2C%20LTE%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Apple%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP6X%2C%20water%20resistant%20up%20to%2050m%2C%20dust%20resistant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20308mAh%20Li-ion%2C%20up%20to%2018h%20regular%2F36h%20low%20power%3B%20wireless%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20eSIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinishes%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Aluminium%20%E2%80%93%20midnight%2C%20pink%2C%20Product%20Red%2C%20silver%2C%20starlight%3B%20stainless%20steel%20%E2%80%93%20gold%2C%20graphite%2C%20silver%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Watch%20Series%209%2C%20woven%20magnetic-to-USB-C%20charging%20cable%2C%20band%2Floop%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Starts%20at%20Dh1%2C599%20(41mm)%20%2F%20Dh1%2C719%20(45mm)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

First Person

Richard Flanagan

Chatto & Windus

Emergency Director: Kangana Ranaut Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry Rating: 2/5