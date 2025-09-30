Porsche future-proofs Cayenne with ballistic new electric version

Think Porsche and the car that automatically springs to mind is more than likely the venerable rear-engined 911. Even so, the marque’s real hero is arguably the Cayenne.

Porsche was teetering on the brink of bankruptcy at the turn of the millennium, prompting the Zuffenhausen carmaker’s brain trust to conceive a new volume-selling model to broaden the brand’s target audience.

Unlike all other Porsche models that started life at the Weissach Development Centre, the Cayenne was developed in secret at a facility in Hemmingen – a small town about 10km away. Strict security measures were adopted to keep the project confidential, including mirrored windows, fenced grounds and vigilant security guards.

The first-gen Cayenne launched in 2002 and – even though the inevitable sceptics brayed that it wasn’t “a real Porsche” – the model line has proved a runaway success, with more than 1.5 million sold over the past 23 years.

We’re now witnessing the most significant evolution in the sporting SUV’s timeline with the next-generation Cayenne, which makes the switch from combustion engines to a full-electric power train.

Porsche has thrown a barrage of tech at the Cayenne EV, enabling it to handle harsh terrain. Photo: Porsche

I join a group of select international media to preview the new EV. Hunkered down a few metres from us at the Porsche Experience Centre in Leipzig, Germany, is a prototype of the all-new, battery-powered Cayenne. Its bodywork is swathed in psychedelic livery, partially concealing some of the vehicle’s details. The reason for this is that the production version won’t be revealed to the world until mid-November.

Although the Cayenne EV shares its PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture with the electrified Macan that The National sampled in April last year, the platform has been significantly re-engineered as the Cayenne has a broader job description than its junior sibling. It must fulfil the role of both performance SUV and genuine all-terrainer, as Porsche markets the Cayenne as a do-everything chariot.

In case you’re worried that ditching petrol power in favour of a pair of electric motors has diluted the Cayenne’s capabilities, you needn’t be. The flagship Cayenne Turbo packs over 800hp, which can be amped up to almost 1100hp for brief bursts via an Overboost function.

Even though the Cayenne Turbo weighs close to 2.7 tonnes (Porsche hasn’t disclosed the exact figure for now), it rockets from 0-100kph in a hypercar-matching sub-3 seconds and blasts past 200kph in fewer than 8 seconds.

The electric Cayenne will deliver a touring range of 600km-plus on a full charge. Photo: Porsche

The Cayenne EV is equipped with a 113kWh battery pack that sits below the passenger cell, keeping the vehicle’s centre of gravity low. Porsche quotes a touring range of 600km-plus on a full charge. Its 400kW charging capability means a sub-16-minute zap at an appropriate fast-charging station can take the battery level from 10 per cent to 80 per cent.

Another noteworthy development is an 11kW inductive charging pad that will be offered as an option with the Cayenne. Substituting a conventional wall-box, you simply plug it in and place it on the floor of your garage. Every day, when you return from work, you simply drive your Cayenne over the charging pad – there’s no need to mess around with any cables. Leave the vehicle overnight and it will be fully charged by the time you depart for the office in the morning.

Porsche has thrown a veritable barrage of tech at the Cayenne EV, enabling it to handle like a highly capable grand tourer, yet also conquer far harsher terrain than one could imagine. Among the new Cayenne’s highlights is optional Active Ride suspension, which almost magically negates body roll under hard cornering, while also flattening out the ride over corrugated mud and gravel tracks.

The SUV handles steep inclines and water crossings with ease. Photo: Porsche

For now, we can only witness all this from the passenger seat, with Porsche’s factory drivers demonstrating the Cayenne’s breadth of capabilities. Our first experience is on an off-road track that throws up 80 per cent inclines, wheel-articulation tests, water crossings and side-incline obstacles. The Cayenne romps across it all without breaking a sweat.

However, the real surprise is the Cayenne Turbo’s eye-watering pace and agility across Porsche’s Leipzig handling track. Making a mockery of its estimated 2.7 tonnes, the test driver flings the big SUV into each bend sideways at speeds that seem entirely implausible. After a couple of tyre-smoking laps we trundle back into pit lane.

Conclusion? The electrified Cayenne is a bewilderingly rapid and capable SUV. Buyers in the UAE will need to exercise patience, though, as local deliveries won’t begin until the second half of 2026. The EV models will also supplement the existing petrol-powered Cayennes rather than replacing them.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

Bob%20Marley%3A%20One%20Love %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Reinaldo%20Marcus%20Green%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EKingsley%20Ben-Adir%2C%20Lashana%20Lynch%2C%20James%20Norton%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A02%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

PSA DUBAI WORLD SERIES FINALS LINE-UP Men’s:

Mohamed El Shorbagy (EGY)

Ali Farag (EGY)

Simon Rosner (GER)

Tarek Momen (EGY)

Miguel Angel Rodriguez (COL)

Gregory Gaultier (FRA)

Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY)

Nick Matthew (ENG) Women's:

Nour El Sherbini (EGY)

Raneem El Welily (EGY)

Nour El Tayeb (EGY)

Laura Massaro (ENG)

Joelle King (NZE)

Camille Serme (FRA)

Nouran Gohar (EGY)

Sarah-Jane Perry (ENG)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs: 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Price, base: Dh198,300

Engine: 2.0L in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 280hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque: 400Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 7L / 100km

T20 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER Results UAE beat Nigeria by five wickets Hong Kong beat Canada by 32 runs Friday fixtures 10am, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi – Ireland v Jersey 7.30pm, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – Canada v Oman

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Investing in the future Crown Prince reveals Tomorrow 2021 plan for Abu Dhabi's future

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

MATCH INFO Red Star Belgrade v Tottenham Hotspur, midnight (Thursday), UAE

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Russia's Muslim Heartlands Dominic Rubin, Oxford

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3ECompany%20name%3A%20CarbonSifr%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202022%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Onur%20Elgun%2C%20Mustafa%20Bosca%20and%20Muhammed%20Yildirim%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Climate%20tech%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%241%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

Five personal finance podcasts from The National To help you get started, tune into these Pocketful of Dirham episodes · Balance is essential to happiness, health and wealth · What is a portfolio stress test? · What are NFTs and why are auction houses interested? · How gamers are getting rich by earning cryptocurrencies · Should you buy or rent a home in the UAE?

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Crime%20Wave %3Cp%3EHeavyweight%20boxer%20Fury%20revealed%20on%20Sunday%20his%20cousin%20had%20been%20%E2%80%9Cstabbed%20in%20the%20neck%E2%80%9D%20and%20called%20on%20the%20courts%20to%20address%20the%20wave%20of%20more%20sentencing%20of%20offenders.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERico%20Burton%2C%2031%2C%20was%20found%20with%20stab%20wounds%20at%20around%203am%20on%20Sunday%20in%20Goose%20Green%2C%20Altrincham%20and%20subsequently%20died%20of%20his%20injuries.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%26nbsp%3B%E2%80%9CMy%20cousin%20was%20murdered%20last%20night%2C%20stabbed%20in%20the%20neck%20this%20is%20becoming%20ridiculous%20%E2%80%A6%20idiots%20carry%20knives.%20This%20needs%20to%20stop%2C%E2%80%9D%0D%20Fury%20said.%20%E2%80%9CAsap%2C%20UK%20government%20needs%20to%20bring%20higher%20sentencing%20for%20knife%20crime%2C%20it%E2%80%99s%20a%20pandemic%20%26amp%3B%20you%20don%E2%80%99t%20know%20how%20bad%20it%20is%20until%20%5Bit%E2%80%99s%5D%201%20of%20your%20own!%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Book%20Details %3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EThree%20Centuries%20of%20Travel%20Writing%20by%20Muslim%20Women%3C%2Fem%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEditors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiobhan%20Lambert-Hurley%2C%20Daniel%20Majchrowicz%2C%20Sunil%20Sharma%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIndiana%20University%20Press%3B%20532%20pages%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.