New cars for 2026: Eight electric and luxury models coming to UAE roads

The automotive calendar for 2026 reads like an executive summary of the industry’s march towards electrification, digitisation and bespoke luxury.
Nowhere is this transition more closely watched than in the Gulf, where the clientele has become seemingly keener to balance performance, technology and exclusivity in their choice of wheels.
The launch schedule for next year is dominated by electric flagships poised to challenge established dynasties, affordable-yet-capable electric SUVs and the revival of some legendary performance names.
The eight vehicles listed here are not just new model years; they represent generational shifts in engineering that could fundamentally alter the visual and functional output of our highways and cityscapes.
1. Ferrari Elettrica: Silent hyper-crossover
Estimated price: $500,000
Maranello is taking the ultimate leap into the electric age with the confirmed launch of Ferrari's first fully electric vehicle in 2026.
Although the official name is likely to be withheld until the reveal, reports suggest this machine, dubbed the Ferrari Elettrica, will take the form of a high-performance four-door four-seater.
This strategic choice allows Ferrari to tap into the lucrative ultra-luxury SUV segment, a market absolutely vital to success in the Middle East, while adhering to global emission standards.
Expected to feature an entirely in-house developed power train and battery technology, the Elettrica is projected to deliver performance statistics that will make even its V12-powered siblings blush: figures of 1,000 brake horsepower are being touted.
The anticipation is immense among regional collectors who value exclusivity and cutting-edge performance.
2. Genesis GV90: Korea’s ultra-luxury flagship
Estimated price: $100,000
Hyundai's luxury division, Genesis, is rapidly carving out a space among the European elite.
The confirmed Genesis GV90 is set to be the brand's all-electric flagship SUV, and will compete directly with the likes of Range Rover and Bentley.
Previewed by the dramatic Neolun concept car, the GV90 will feature three rows of lavish seating, a lounge-like interior and technological integration far exceeding current standards.
It also promises expansive range and rapid charging capabilities, making it an ideal choice for the Gulf’s discerning executive class who appreciate sharp design and unparalleled cabin serenity.
3. Bentley Urban SUV: Compact opulence electrified
Estimated price: $150,000
Bentley’s commitment to an all-electric line-up by the end of the decade begins in earnest with the confirmed arrival of its first-ever EV in 2026.
The vehicle is anticipated to be a highly specified, compact luxury SUV, positioned below the Bentayga but with an uncompromised focus on craftsmanship.
Referred to as the Bentley Urban SUV, it will be engineered for premium city driving, appealing to the UAE’s urban elite who require presence and luxury in a more manageable, zero-emission package.
Targeting a range that addresses regional travel needs contained within an ultra-exclusive design, the Bentley EV will solidify the electrification of luxury motoring.
4. Porsche Macan EV: Performance benchmark
Estimated price: $80,000
The Porsche Macan EV stands as one of the most commercially critical electric launches of the year.
This fully electric crossover retains the Macan name, but sits on the all-new Premium Platform Electric architecture.
This shift ensures an improved system, meaning its vast battery can be replenished speedily – a crucial feature for long journeys between cities, albeit subject to a suitable charging station.
For the local market, the Macan EV is tasked with proving that the shift to battery power does not diminish the Stuttgart brand's famed driving dynamics, ensuring the segment remains dominated by engaging, driver-focused performance.
5. BMW 3-Series (Neue Klasse Electric): Re-engineering the core
Estimated price: $50,000
The 3-Series, the backbone of BMW, will be reborn on the dedicated Neue Klasse (New Class) platform in 2026, launching initially as an all-electric sedan (the i3).
This platform introduces new-generation battery cells that promise increased range and efficiency.
More importantly for enthusiasts in the region, the modular architecture is expected to spawn an all-electric M3 variant, potentially featuring a quad-motor set-up delivering significantly more power.
BMW says this vehicle aims to set the electric standard for the executive sedan class, prioritising agility and precise handling – hallmarks essential for its appeal in the competitive luxury sector.
6. Rivian R2: Electrified adventure for the masses
Estimated price: $45,000
Rivian has captured global attention with its R1T truck and R1S SUV, but its mass-market ambitions hinge on the 2026 launch of Rivian R2.
This smaller, more affordable electric SUV aims for a mainstream price point while retaining the brand’s rugged, adventure-focused appeal.
Its compact footprint and expected competitive range figures make it an enticing option for the growing segment of younger, affluent buyers in the Gulf who prioritise sustainability alongside weekend desert capability.
The R2 is poised to disrupt the market by offering US-style utility and performance at an accessible price.
7. Omoda C7: A Chinese crossover
Estimated price: $35,000
The arrival of the Omoda C7 next year, following the successful regional expansion of its Chinese parent company Chery, marks a key development in the mid-range crossover segment across the Gulf.
Omoda is known for delivering high levels of technology, striking futuristic design and comprehensive safety features at competitive price points.
The C7 will build on this reputation, offering the latest in connected car technology, spacious interiors and a range of efficient power trains (likely including hybrid options).
Its focus on digital integration and design makes it a serious contender for families and young professionals seeking maximum presence for good value.
8. Mazda Rotary Sports Car: A hybrid purist
Estimated price: $60,000
Mazda has confirmed that its legendary rotary engine will return in a new sports car format.
The unique characteristic of this launch is that the power train will likely be used not for primary propulsion, but as a range extender within a sophisticated hybrid set-up.
This strategy ensures the car can offer electric drive for efficiency while the compact, high-revving rotary unit charges the battery for sustained high-performance movement.
For purists, the return of the rotary engine, packaged within a modern, potentially electric-focused coupe, offers a compelling bridge between raw driving emotion and the necessity of electrification.
The Vile
Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah
Director: Majid Al Ansari
Rating: 4/5
Apple%20Mac%20through%20the%20years
%3Cp%3E1984%20-%20Apple%20unveiled%20the%20Macintosh%20on%20January%2024%3Cbr%3E1985%20-%20Steve%20Jobs%20departed%20from%20Apple%20and%20established%20NeXT%3Cbr%3E1986%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20Macintosh%20Plus%2C%20featuring%20enhanced%20memory%3Cbr%3E1987%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20Macintosh%20II%2C%20equipped%20with%20colour%20capabilities%3Cbr%3E1989%20-%20The%20widely%20acclaimed%20Macintosh%20SE%2F30%20made%20its%20debut%3Cbr%3E1994%20-%20Apple%20presented%20the%20Power%20Macintosh%3Cbr%3E1996%20-%20The%20Macintosh%20System%20Software%20OS%20underwent%20a%20rebranding%20as%20Mac%20OS%3Cbr%3E2001%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20Mac%20OS%20X%2C%20marrying%20Unix%20stability%20with%20a%20user-friendly%20interface%3Cbr%3E2006%20-%20Apple%20adopted%20Intel%20processors%20in%20MacBook%20Pro%20laptops%3Cbr%3E2008%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20MacBook%20Air%2C%20a%20lightweight%20laptop%3Cbr%3E2012%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20MacBook%20Pro%20with%20a%20retina%20display%3Cbr%3E2016%20-%20The%20Mac%20operating%20system%20underwent%20rebranding%20as%20macOS%3Cbr%3E2020%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20M1%20chip%20for%20Macs%2C%20combining%20high%20performance%20and%20energy%20efficiency%3Cbr%3E2022%20-%20The%20M2%20chip%20was%20announced%3Cbr%3E2023%20-The%20M3%20line-up%20of%20chip%20was%20announced%20to%20improve%20performance%20and%20add%20new%20capabilities%20for%20Mac.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The Bio
Amal likes watching Japanese animation movies and Manga - her favourite is The Ancient Magus Bride
She is the eldest of 11 children, and has four brothers and six sisters.
Her dream is to meet with all of her friends online from around the world who supported her work throughout the years
Her favourite meal is pizza and stuffed vine leaves
She ams to improve her English and learn Japanese, which many animated programmes originate in
The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont
Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950
Engine 3.6-litre V6
Gearbox Eight-speed automatic
Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm
Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm
Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km
COMPANY PROFILE
Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi
Total funding: Self funded
BMW M5 specs
Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor
Power: 727hp
Torque: 1,000Nm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh650,000
The%20specs%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDual%20permanently%20excited%20synchronous%20motors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E516hp%20or%20400Kw%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E858Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E485km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh699%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
'Jurassic%20World%20Dominion'
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Colin%20Trevorrow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Sam%20Neill%2C%20Laura%20Dern%2C%20Jeff%20Goldblum%2C%20Bryce%20Dallas%20Howard%2C%20Chris%20Pratt%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
MATCH INFO
Champions League quarter-final, first leg
Ajax v Juventus, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)
Match on BeIN Sports
UAE - India ties
The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China
Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion
The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India
Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015
His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016
Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017
Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25
Keep it fun and engaging
Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested.
“I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie.
His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum.
He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.
Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare
Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECVT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E119bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E145Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh%2C89%2C900%20(%2424%2C230)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)
Sheer grandeur
The Owo building is 14 storeys high, seven of which are below ground, with the 30,000 square feet of amenities located subterranean, including a 16-seat private cinema, seven lounges, a gym, games room, treatment suites and bicycle storage.
A clear distinction between the residences and the Raffles hotel with the amenities operated separately.
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall