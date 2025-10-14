New cars for 2026: Eight electric and luxury models coming to UAE roads

The automotive calendar for 2026 reads like an executive summary of the industry’s march towards electrification, digitisation and bespoke luxury.

Nowhere is this transition more closely watched than in the Gulf, where the clientele has become seemingly keener to balance performance, technology and exclusivity in their choice of wheels.

The launch schedule for next year is dominated by electric flagships poised to challenge established dynasties, affordable-yet-capable electric SUVs and the revival of some legendary performance names.

The eight vehicles listed here are not just new model years; they represent generational shifts in engineering that could fundamentally alter the visual and functional output of our highways and cityscapes.

1. Ferrari Elettrica: Silent hyper-crossover

Estimated price: $500,000

The production-ready chassis and components of Ferrari's new electric car were released in October. Photo: Ferrari

Maranello is taking the ultimate leap into the electric age with the confirmed launch of Ferrari's first fully electric vehicle in 2026.

Although the official name is likely to be withheld until the reveal, reports suggest this machine, dubbed the Ferrari Elettrica, will take the form of a high-performance four-door four-seater.

This strategic choice allows Ferrari to tap into the lucrative ultra-luxury SUV segment, a market absolutely vital to success in the Middle East, while adhering to global emission standards.

Expected to feature an entirely in-house developed power train and battery technology, the Elettrica is projected to deliver performance statistics that will make even its V12-powered siblings blush: figures of 1,000 brake horsepower are being touted.

The anticipation is immense among regional collectors who value exclusivity and cutting-edge performance.

2. Genesis GV90: Korea’s ultra-luxury flagship

Estimated price: $100,000

The Genesis GV90 is based on the Neolun concept car. Photo: Genesis

Hyundai's luxury division, Genesis, is rapidly carving out a space among the European elite.

The confirmed Genesis GV90 is set to be the brand's all-electric flagship SUV, and will compete directly with the likes of Range Rover and Bentley.

Previewed by the dramatic Neolun concept car, the GV90 will feature three rows of lavish seating, a lounge-like interior and technological integration far exceeding current standards.

It also promises expansive range and rapid charging capabilities, making it an ideal choice for the Gulf’s discerning executive class who appreciate sharp design and unparalleled cabin serenity.

3. Bentley Urban SUV: Compact opulence electrified

Estimated price: $150,000

The design of the so-called Urban SUV remains a secret, with just a cryptic outline released. Photo: Bentley

Bentley’s commitment to an all-electric line-up by the end of the decade begins in earnest with the confirmed arrival of its first-ever EV in 2026.

The vehicle is anticipated to be a highly specified, compact luxury SUV, positioned below the Bentayga but with an uncompromised focus on craftsmanship.

Referred to as the Bentley Urban SUV, it will be engineered for premium city driving, appealing to the UAE’s urban elite who require presence and luxury in a more manageable, zero-emission package.

Targeting a range that addresses regional travel needs contained within an ultra-exclusive design, the Bentley EV will solidify the electrification of luxury motoring.

4. Porsche Macan EV: Performance benchmark

Estimated price: $80,000

The 2026 Porsche Macan EV will come with a fast-charging battery. Photo: Porsche

The Porsche Macan EV stands as one of the most commercially critical electric launches of the year.

This fully electric crossover retains the Macan name, but sits on the all-new Premium Platform Electric architecture.

This shift ensures an improved system, meaning its vast battery can be replenished speedily – a crucial feature for long journeys between cities, albeit subject to a suitable charging station.

For the local market, the Macan EV is tasked with proving that the shift to battery power does not diminish the Stuttgart brand's famed driving dynamics, ensuring the segment remains dominated by engaging, driver-focused performance.

5. BMW 3-Series (Neue Klasse Electric): Re-engineering the core

Estimated price: $50,000

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse presented the new i3 in September. AFP

The 3-Series, the backbone of BMW, will be reborn on the dedicated Neue Klasse (New Class) platform in 2026, launching initially as an all-electric sedan (the i3).

This platform introduces new-generation battery cells that promise increased range and efficiency.

More importantly for enthusiasts in the region, the modular architecture is expected to spawn an all-electric M3 variant, potentially featuring a quad-motor set-up delivering significantly more power.

BMW says this vehicle aims to set the electric standard for the executive sedan class, prioritising agility and precise handling – hallmarks essential for its appeal in the competitive luxury sector.

6. Rivian R2: Electrified adventure for the masses

Estimated price: $45,000

Rivian has captured global attention with its R1T truck and R1S SUV, but its mass-market ambitions hinge on the 2026 launch of Rivian R2.

This smaller, more affordable electric SUV aims for a mainstream price point while retaining the brand’s rugged, adventure-focused appeal.

Its compact footprint and expected competitive range figures make it an enticing option for the growing segment of younger, affluent buyers in the Gulf who prioritise sustainability alongside weekend desert capability.

The R2 is poised to disrupt the market by offering US-style utility and performance at an accessible price.

7. Omoda C7: A Chinese crossover

Estimated price: $35,000

Omoda is known for its futuristic design and competitive price point. Reuters

The arrival of the Omoda C7 next year, following the successful regional expansion of its Chinese parent company Chery, marks a key development in the mid-range crossover segment across the Gulf.

Omoda is known for delivering high levels of technology, striking futuristic design and comprehensive safety features at competitive price points.

The C7 will build on this reputation, offering the latest in connected car technology, spacious interiors and a range of efficient power trains (likely including hybrid options).

Its focus on digital integration and design makes it a serious contender for families and young professionals seeking maximum presence for good value.

8. Mazda Rotary Sports Car: A hybrid purist

Estimated price: $60,000

Mazda is yet to announce an official name, but insiders say its Rotary Sports Car is likely to be based on the RX-Vision, pictured. Photo: Mazda

Mazda has confirmed that its legendary rotary engine will return in a new sports car format.

The unique characteristic of this launch is that the power train will likely be used not for primary propulsion, but as a range extender within a sophisticated hybrid set-up.

This strategy ensures the car can offer electric drive for efficiency while the compact, high-revving rotary unit charges the battery for sustained high-performance movement.

For purists, the return of the rotary engine, packaged within a modern, potentially electric-focused coupe, offers a compelling bridge between raw driving emotion and the necessity of electrification.

