Fastest Chinese SUVs available in the UAE, from the Jetour G700 to BYD Yangwang U8

For years, the automotive landscape of the UAE has been ruled by the established dynasties of Japan and Germany.

Performance SUVs, in particular, have been the domain of brands like Nissan, Toyota, Porsche and Mercedes.

However, few can be unaware that an entirely new force has arrived, in the shape of Chinese car manufacturers.

Once seen as a source for reliable, if unadventurous, commuter cars, the country's automotive industry has undergone a dramatic transformation. They are no longer simply competing on value, they are now building bona fide performance machines.

Here, we take a look at seven of the fastest Chinese SUVs carving out a new legacy in the Emirates.

BYD Yangwang U8

The BYD Yangwang U8 has a horsepower of more than 1,100. Photo: BYD

If there is a single vehicle to signify this seismic shift, it is the U8.

This isn’t just a car, it’s a statement of intent, a technical tour de force that shatters every preconceived notion about what a Chinese vehicle can be.

From BYD’s luxury sub-brand, the U8 is not only a menacing, G-Wagen-sized SUV, but it is also a hyper-SUV in disguise.

It is powered by a quad-motor system − one independent motor for each wheel − giving it not only unprecedented traction control but also an impressive acceleration time.

The combined horsepower figure stands at more than 1,100, a number that would make a Bugatti blink.

The result? An acceleration from 0 to 100kph in fewer than three seconds. That's not just fast for an SUV, that’s hypercar territory.

And here it is, on a UAE showroom floor, capable of conquering the dunes of the Empty Quarter while also out-sprinting most of its European rivals at the drag strip.

It’s an audacious blend of luxury, off-road prowess, and raw speed that signals the start of a new era.

From Dh650,900

Jetour G700

The Jetour G700 boasts advanced off-road capabilities such as a water-wading depth of 900mm. Photo: Jetour

The new kid on the block, the Jetour G700 is a forthcoming luxury off-road SUV with powerful hybrid and electric options, featuring a two-litre turbocharged engine and two electric motors for a combined output well north of 700hp and nearly 800Nm of torque.

All that grunt can get you from a standing start up to 100kph in around 4.8 seconds.

Other key specs, size-wise, reveal it to be more than five metres long with a width and height of two metres.

It boasts advanced off-road capabilities such as a water-wading depth of 900mm, tank turn, and a full-time four-wheel-drive system.

The interior features a luxurious cockpit with a 35.4-inch digital instrument cluster, and flexible seating.

Jetour clearly has high hopes for the car – and well they might with the recent upsurge in popularity for the brand’s other products in the UAE.

Fair to say you’ll probably see a fair few of these up and down the Sheikh Zayed Road.

Price to be announced

Zeekr 7X

The Zeekr 7X combines a horsepower of 680-plus with a clean, minimalist design. Photo: Zeekr

Another prime example of this new wave is the 7X.

The Zeekr brand, part of the automotive giant Geely, has been making waves with its striking, futuristic designs and uncompromising focus on electric performance.

The 7X is their high-performance crossover, built on a platform designed from the ground up to be a serious driver's car.

The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive power-train delivers a blistering 640-plus horsepower. Its 0 to 100kph sprint is dispatched in just 3.8 seconds, a time that places it squarely in the performance SUV conversation.

What’s most remarkable about the 7X is the way it combines this immense power with a clean, minimalist design and an interior that is bristling with cutting-edge technology.

It proves that speed doesn’t have to come at the expense of style or practicality, making it a genuine threat to established players in the mid-size luxury SUV segment.

From Dh187,000

NIO EL8

The NIO EL8 is available from Dh359,900. Photo: NIO

If BYD is the brash new king, then NIO is the refined, understated rival.

The EL8 represents the brand’s commitment to not just building fast cars, but to creating a holistic luxury experience. The car is a testament to this philosophy.

Its dual electric motors produce a combined 480kW of power, or roughly 650hp, propelling the car from a standstill to 100kph in 3.9 seconds.

But the EL8's speed is only part of the story. It arrives in the UAE with a beautifully crafted interior, a spacious cabin, and the kind of intelligent technology that anticipates your every need.

Crucially, NIO is also pioneering battery-swapping technology, which allows owners to exchange a depleted battery for a fully charged one in minutes, a game-changing proposition that eliminates range anxiety in a region known for long-distance travel.

The EL8 is a performance SUV for those who value both pace and profound convenience.

From Dh359,900

Lynk & Co 09

Lynk is a joint venture between Geely and Volvo. Photo: Lynk & Co

For those who aren’t quite ready to take the full plunge into an all-electric future but still demand performance and efficiency, the Lynk & Co 09 presents an appealing proposition.

The brand is a joint venture between Geely and Volvo, and the 09 is a marriage of these two sensibilities. It uses the same platform found in the Swedish manufacturer’s XC90.

This three-row SUV packs a hybrid punch, combining a two-litre turbocharged engine with an electric motor to produce a formidable 431hp.

The result is a 0 to 100kph time of just 5.6 seconds, a figure that handily beats most of its combustion-engine counterparts while also offering superior fuel economy.

The 09’s design is a blend of modern Scandinavian simplicity and bold Chinese aesthetics. It’s a vehicle that provides a convenient bridge for a new generation of buyers in the UAE who want to balance performance with environmental consciousness.

From Dh180,000

Voyah Free

The Voyah Free features dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system delivering more than 480h. Photo: Voyah

While brands like BYD and Zeekr have been grabbing the headlines, the Free serves as a quiet reminder of just how deep the pool of talent is becoming.

Voyah is the high-end electric brand from Chinese state-owned car maker Dongfeng, and the Free is its performance-orientated SUV.

It’s a vehicle that feels both elegant and understated, yet its performance figures tell a very different story.

With a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system delivering over 480hp, the Voyah Free sprints from 0 to 100kph in an athletic sub-five seconds.

The car is packed with premium features and a comfortable, tech-laden cabin, showcasing that Chinese manufacturers are not just about raw speed but are capable of delivering a complete luxury package at a compelling price point.

The Voyah Free is a sign that there are many more disruptive entrants waiting in the wings, ready to shake up the status quo.

The landscape of the UAE’s SUV market is changing at an unprecedented pace and these Chinese machines are a powerful new force, combining supercar-level acceleration with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled value.

From Dh185,000

M-Hero 1

The M-Hero 1 boasts a range of more than 800km. Photo: M-Hero

The M-Hero 1 is a new electric off-road vehicle from China that has recently made its debut in the UAE.

It's an SUV with a rugged and aggressive design, with a focus on both on-road and off-road capabilities.

The M-Hero uses a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine to power a battery that feeds energy to three electric motors, producing a total output of 805hp and a decent 1,050 Nm of torque.

This power allows it to go from 0 to 100kph in six seconds and, if you’re OK about not going everywhere with your foot to the floor, a range of more than 800km.

The M-Hero features a variety of advanced off-road technologies, including a special suspension system, an all-wheel steering system, and multiple driving modes for various terrains.

It also has a crab walk mode that allows the vehicle to move diagonally, which is useful in tight off-road situations.

The interior is as luxurious as it is high-tech, with a large central screen and a digital instrument cluster.

From Dh399,900

