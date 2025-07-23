Guide to Maranello, the city where Ferrari was born

For any enthusiast of automotive greatness, or even a casual admirer of what happens when pure passion meets precision engineering, a trip to Maranello in Italy is less a holiday than a pilgrimage.

This unassuming town in Emilia-Romagna is home to Ferrari, the crucible where the legend of the Prancing Horse was forged. Even the most indifferent visitor can sense how deeply the company is embedded in the fabric of the place.

A visit to Ferrari Central isn’t just a stroll through a museum; it’s full immersion into a legacy. It’s a living testament to Enzo Ferrari’s relentless pursuit of perfection.

The two main attractions are the Museo Ferrari in Maranello and the Museo Casa Enzo Ferrari in nearby Modena. The latter goes beyond motoring, offering a broader look at the life and vision of Ferrari’s founder. Even non-car lovers are drawn in. The experience is engrossing and witnessing decades of evolution is deeply emotional.

Church of Saint Blaise in Maranello. Alamy

Inside, you’re enveloped in an atmosphere charged with the echoes of thundering engines and celebratory podiums. Ferrari’s vast collection includes famous Formula 1 cars, sport prototypes and road-going masterpieces that define the apex of performance and luxury.

For racing purists, the connection to Grand Prix is the real magnet. The buzz around the new F1 film starring Brad Pitt - which grossed about $300 million in its first month - has only heightened the allure. Unsurprisingly, the museums in both Maranello and Modena lean into this momentum.

The Hall of Victories is a shrine to Scuderia Ferrari’s unparalleled F1 success. More than 110 trophies glitter beneath the lights, each representing a moment of global triumph. In the centre – championship-winning cars from 1999 to 2008, arranged in a proud semi-circle, all facing inward like predators about to pounce.

Museo Ferrari in Maranello. Photo: Ferrari

But Ferrari isn’t resting on its heritage laurels, it is looking to reassert dominance in the field. As F1 evolves, thanks to rule changes and real-time analytics, Ferrari has enlisted the help of Amazon Web Services to mine more than a million data points per second from hundreds of sensors. For Scuderia engineers, this data is gold. It fuels simulations, perfects car setups, and identifies issues before they arise. The goal – shaving off tenths of a second that win races.

Visitors can get a taste of that pressure in the racing simulator at Museo Ferrari, offering a high-octane glimpse into what it takes to handle an F1 machine.

For a hands-on thrill, Ferrari owners can enroll in the two-day Corso Pilota at the Fiorano circuit. From Sport to Evoluzione+ to Race levels, each stage builds toward competing in the Ferrari Challenge - the brand’s single-make racing series dedicated to clients.

The Ferrari 296GTB. Photo: Ferrari

Drivers are coached by pros, guided by mental trainers, and even fuelled by Scuderia nutritionists. The cars? Ferrari 296 GTBs lined up to greet you. Taking one around Fiorano’s twisty track is a visceral, unforgettable experience. Designed with track days in mind, the 296 GTB responds to the lightest touch with breathtaking agility. And with a pro beside you - not to nanny you but to sharpen your technique - you feel at once safe and supersonic.

While full factory tours are restricted to clients, media and F1 sponsors, those granted access board shuttles through the Fiorano circuit and Viale Enzo Ferrari. Along the way, you witness each painstaking step of car assembly, still done largely by hand. It’s a sharp contrast to the robotic uniformity of mass-market plants. You'll see chunks of raw metal waiting to become part of one of the world’s most upmarket vehicles.

Even the buildings reflect Ferrari’s fusion of art and function, with architecture by greats such as Renzo Piano and Jean Nouvel adding another layer of appreciation to the engineering prowess on display.

Ferrari’s plant at Maranello. Photo: Ferrari

A visit to Maranello is more than just seeing cars. Local pride in the Ferrari brand is off the scale, but the crowds are a truly international bunch – from aficionados who know exactly what they’re after to the less initiated who will soon understand the fuss.

Coming to this region and sampling what’s on offer involves understanding a philosophy and appreciating a fusion of art and engineering, the relentless pursuit of speed, and witnessing the enduring passion that has made Ferrari a global name.

Wherever you are in Maranello, the roar of engines in the distance is a constant reminder that the Prancing Horse never truly sleeps.

