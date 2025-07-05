The Ferrari 12Cilindri draws design inspiration from the brand's legendary Daytona model of the mid-1970s. Ferrari
The Ferrari 12Cilindri draws design inspiration from the brand's legendary Daytona model of the mid-1970s. Ferrari
The Ferrari 12Cilindri draws design inspiration from the brand's legendary Daytona model of the mid-1970s. Ferrari
The Ferrari 12Cilindri draws design inspiration from the brand's legendary Daytona model of the mid-1970s. Ferrari

Lifestyle

Motoring

Last roar: Behind the wheel of Ferrari's mad new 12Cilindri

Supercar brand has looked through archives for this stunning design

Nasri Atallah
Nasri Atallah

July 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

As a kid, one of the first spaces you truly feel a sense of ownership over is your room. Over time, it becomes your world – a place to feel safe, to dream, to express yourself.

That first act of assertiveness over the space often comes as something pinned to the wall. Maybe a drawing. Then a world map or a prehistoric predator. Eventually, you build up to a picture of a dream machine. A plane. A ship. A car.

Growing up in a rainy corner of west London in the late 1980s and early 1990s, car-obsessed boys waged a veritable arms race for space on bedroom walls. There were the usual suspects – low-slung Italian icons with names that sounded like medieval spells. While my peers were either Team Testarossa or Countach, I went a bit left field – I picked a 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4, better known as the Daytona.

The Ferrari 12Cilindri harks back to an era when supercar posters adorned bedroom walls. Photo: Ferrari
The Ferrari 12Cilindri harks back to an era when supercar posters adorned bedroom walls. Photo: Ferrari

I’d seen one in a Kensington classic car showroom window and was obsessed. It looked European and American. Timeless and futuristic. Lightning fast and beautiful in its stillness.

Many years later, when I step into the Ferrari dealership in Dubai to collect the new 12Cilindri for a test drive, I’m instantly transported. Back to a time before deadlines and disc pain, when a car’s shape alone could launch a thousand daydreams.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs

Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12

Power: 819hp

Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm

Price: From Dh1,700,000

Available: Now

Some online users doubted its looks when the car was first revealed – but they were wrong. Every glance at this beautiful machine over my 48 hours with it stirred something primal.

Sink into its sculpted cockpit and hit the ignition and the V12 doesn’t just start – it erupts. It’s not a sound, it’s a sensation. Designed by Flavio Manzoni and his in-house team, the 12Cilindri (pronounced “dodici cilindri”) is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12. Redlining at a dizzying 9500rpm, it produces 819hp and 677 Nm of torque, delivering symphony and speed in equal measure.

In the race to electrification, it feels like this roaring V12 is a homage to a time we are about to lost. Photo: Ferrari
In the race to electrification, it feels like this roaring V12 is a homage to a time we are about to lost. Photo: Ferrari

Despite its visual nod to the Daytona, this grand tourer is no throwback. Inside, it’s slick, screen-heavy and futuristic.

The model I drive has the optional sports seats, which are truly unforgiving. If I were to drop about half a million dollars – which I am not and cannot – on a car like this, I’d want to make sure the seats are comfortable enough to keep me sitting in it forever. So, if you are in the enviable position of getting one of these, go for the standard seats.

This machine is something truly emotional. As the rest of the industry, including top-end performance brands, pivot to electrification, this car feels like a final love letter to combustion. Ferrari’s first EV arrives next year, but can anything battery-operated make your heart race like this?

While we wait to find out, the 12Cilindri – the worthy inheritor of the 1970s Daytona – has found its way back into the space I display my current obsessions, only this time it’s my desktop background.

Getting%20there
%3Cp%3EGiven%20its%20remote%20location%2C%20getting%20to%20Borneo%20can%20feel%20daunting%20even%20for%20the%20most%20seasoned%20traveller.%20But%20you%20can%20fly%20directly%20from%20Kuala%20Lumpur%20to%20Sandakan%20and%20Sepilok%20is%20only%20half%20an%20hour%20away%20by%20taxi.%20Sandakan%20has%20plenty%20of%20accommodation%20options%2C%20while%20Sepilok%20has%20a%20few%20nature%20lodges%20close%20to%20the%20main%20attractions.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Fitness problems in men's tennis

Andy Murray - hip

Novak Djokovic - elbow

Roger Federer - back

Stan Wawrinka - knee

Kei Nishikori - wrist

Marin Cilic - adductor

On Women's Day
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
BMW M5 specs

Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor

Power: 727hp

Torque: 1,000Nm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh650,000

The Details

Kabir Singh

Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series

Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa

Rating: 2.5/5 

More from Neighbourhood Watch
Ferrari 12Cilindri specs

Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12

Power: 819hp

Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm

Price: From Dh1,700,000

Available: Now

Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4)
Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi
 
Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi
 
Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai
 
Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi
 
Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia
BABYLON
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Damien%20Chazelle%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Brad%20Pitt%2C%20Margot%20Robbie%2C%20Jean%20Smart%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs

BMW M8 Competition Coupe

Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8

Power 625hp at 6,000rpm

Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm

Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto

Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec

Top speed 305kph

Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km

Price from Dh700,000 (estimate)

On sale Jan/Feb 2020
 

Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

You might also like to read
How to apply for a drone permit
  • Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass
  • Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number
  • Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA
  • Submit their request
What are the regulations?
  • Fly it within visual line of sight
  • Never over populated areas
  • Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed
  • Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app
  • Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night
  • Should have a live feed of the drone flight
  • Drones must weigh 5 kg or less
Updated: July 05, 2025, 7:02 AM`
Read next...
The BMW M5 has joined many of its high-end peers by going hybrid. Photo: BMW

New hybrid BMW M5 is part sledgehammer, part sensible family car

The new Continental GT has a plug-in hybrid V8 engine. Photo: Bentley

Bentley's new Continental GT hybrid is still the best grand tourer