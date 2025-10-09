Prancing horse promises Elettrica EV will be a 'true Ferrari'

Ferrari has revealed headline-grabbing stats for its coming Elettrica (electric) and promises its maiden battery-powered offering will retain all the emotion and drama synonymous with the marque’s combustion-powered models.

The Elettrica follows in the steps of Ferrari’s petrol-electric models – LaFerrari (2013), SF90 Stradale (2019), 296 GTB (2021) and F80 (2025) – but makes a further departure from the prancing horse tradition by dispensing entirely with a combustion engine, which company founder Enzo Ferrari regarded as the heart of the car.

For now, the Italian sportscar purveyor has showcased only the core architecture of the Elettrica, while simultaneously divulging that it will thrash out more than 1,000hp, propelling the battery blaster from 0-100kph in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 310kph.

The car’s bodyshell and interior will be unveiled in the second quarter of 2026, with sales set to commence towards the end of next year. Ferrari is keeping its cards close in terms of market positioning and even the body style of the Elettrica, but it has categorically stated it won’t be a two-door coupe, as the inherent weight of an EV makes this powertrain format unsuitable for an extreme sports car.

Ferrari isn’t sharing all the technical details of the Elettrica just yet, but what is known is that it will have an expansive 2,960mm wheelbase (60mm longer than a Porsche Taycan), which suggests it will be either an ultra-premium sedan or crossover-style SUV.

The chassis of Ferrari's coming Elettrica. Photo: Ferrari

During an intensive technical workshop at the carmaker’s Maranello headquarters, Ferrari execs were at pains to point out that all the key components of the Elettrica – most notably the electric motors, e-axles and battery pack, plus the modules within the latter – will be manufactured in-house, so the car will be a “true Ferrari” in every sense.

Unlike existing EVs, which are equipped with one, two or even three electric motors, the Elettrica’s propulsion will be provided by no less than four – one for each wheel – and the result, claims Ferrari, is a level of performance and controllability that has thus far been unseen in any existing electric car.

The car’s 122kWh battery pack sits below the passenger compartment and forms part of the chassis structure (rather than being a separate element affixed to the chassis), and this, along with several other weight-saving measures, has kept the weight down to 2.3 tonnes. This figure puts the Elettrica in line with a Porsche Taycan Turbo in terms of girth, even though the Ferrari is likely to be noticeably larger in overall dimensions.

Ferrari quotes a touring range of more than 530km on a single charge for the Elettrica, while its fast-charging capability will enable a 20-minute zap at a 350kW charging station to add about 60 per cent to the battery’s charge level.

Although the Elettrica’s quartet of electric motors mean it’s all-wheel-driven, it is expected to serve up the driving dynamics of a rear-drive sporting GT, with the rear e-axle’s 620kW peak output dwarfing the front e-axle’s 210kW.

The active front suspension. Photo: Ferrari

Even so, the AWD format should make for ultra-precise torque vectoring – meaning drive will be individually metered out to each wheel to optimise the vehicle’s traction, trajectory and stability through corners and on slippery surfaces.

The Elettrica’s dynamic package will include four-wheel steering along with the third generation of Ferrari’s active suspension – a further development of the systems used in the Purosangue and recently launched F80.

This system uses electric motors built into each of the four dampers to virtually eliminate pitch and roll by counteracting the inertial forces generated by high-speed cornering or when traversing poorly surfaced roads.

Adding to the car’s engagement levels will be paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel, enabling the driver to simulate the feeling of upshifts and downshifts.

Engineers have used sensors that detect the vibrations within the e-motors and gearbox. Photo: Ferrari

The driver will even get feedback in terms of engine sound. Although electric motors are inherently quiet, Ferrari’s engineers have used sensors that detect the vibrations within the e-motors and gearbox, and these are then amplified and relayed to the cabin.

Ferrari emphasises that none of the sounds are artificially generated, using the analogy that an EV is akin to an electric guitar (which needs a pick-up and amplifier to be audible), whereas a combustion-powered car is more like an acoustic guitar.

The Elettrica will become part of Ferrari’s mainstream range following its launch late next year, although only time will tell whether the brand’s loyalists will warm to a battery-powered offering. On the other hand, the Elettrica could broaden the company's target market by attracting a new audience who will be lured by the vehicle’s comfort, interior space and day-to-day usability.

