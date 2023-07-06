Road test: Genesis electric trio let loose in AlUla's desert

Genesis has shown a statement of intent in tackling the high-end electric segment with the release of a combustion-free power trio.

The GV60, GV70 and G80 mark a new direction for the brand in the Middle East, being its first non-fossil-fuel cars in the region.

For those out of the loop, Genesis is the luxury division of Hyundai, so the new models face some competition from established manufacturers already producing their own premium EVs.

Undaunted, the South Korean carmaker showed off its latest wares against a spectacular backdrop in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, the newly appointed Unesco World Heritage Site.

The location was evidently chosen for a specific reason – the region’s rocky backdrop, with its 2,000-year-old artefacts and stone inscriptions, made for a sharp contrast with Genesis’s most modern and high-tech vehicles.

The newcomers comprise a pair of crossovers, the GV60 and GV70, and a sedan in the shape of the G80.

The first of the new arrivals has been built around a specially developed platform that will provide the basis for Genesis’s future EV models, while the second two are electrified versions of already existing, petrol-powered cars.

A GV70 warms itself in Saudi Arabia's AlUla. All photos: Genesis

Performance seems to have been a significant factor in the development of these vehicles.

We’ll get onto the specifics later, but, as an example, each of the cars has a button marked "Boost", which, when pressed, gives some extra power.

Such functions have existed in many cars over the years, but they haven’t always had a significant impact on performance.

Hit the Boost button on any of the three Genesis EVs, however, and you get an effect that might be likened to Captain Kirk demanding warp-factor 10 on the Starship Enterprise.

The GV60 is the most compact of the bunch and it sets itself apart from its siblings with an ultra-modern and freshly decked-out interior.

This is a design ethos Genesis refers to as the "beauty of white space", and it seeks to create a feeling of spaciousness.

The Genesis GV60. Photo: Genesis

The wing mirrors have been replaced with a neat camera set up that offers a glimpse at the havoc behind you.

The GV60 is the nippiest of the bunch, with testers suggesting a lightning sub-four-second time to 100kph in Boost mode.

Our in-betweener is the GV70, though there is nothing of the left-out middle child here.

This one is distinctly assertive in its stance, having more interior space than its smaller sibling and a higher ride height.

On the road, the GV70 is as fun to drive as its petrol-powered namesake and you feel more-than-a-little brazen behind the wheel, which is always welcome.

Inside the Genesis GV70. Photo: Genesis

This one will get to 100kph in just more than four seconds with the Boost button pressed.

Unsurprisingly, the G80 sedan is the cruiser of the three, with the accent on making those inside feel they’re in something ultra-elegant.

It’ll still shift along at a decent lick – the 0-100kph time of just north of four seconds is impressive – but it massages out the drama you frequently feel with the other pair.

In fact, the G80 is for all intents and purposes barely distinguishable from the petrol-powered vehicle it is based on (lack of engine noise aside, of course).

The decision-makers at Genesis have clearly given some thought about what to offer in their inaugural EV range, and those assessing their work might conclude the top brass have done a decent job.

Much of the brand’s customer base has been covered with the three Gs, and they stand a good chance of getting a decent showing on Middle East roads.

Still, eco-credentials aside, they’re all dynamite to drive and zippy to boot.