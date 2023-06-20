Road test: On the town with the 2023 Nissan X-Trail

Few in the Middle East would be surprised to learn that Nissan offers a range of SUVs for sale in the region.

The manufacturer produces the UAE’s most popular vehicle in the shape of the seemingly omnipresent Patrol, while, taking size as a measure and working downwards, there is also the Pathfinder, X-Terra and X-Trail.

Size is, of course, subject to interpretation. Putting the X-Trail at the end of the list makes it sound diminutive, but this isn’t the case.

No one would argue if you said The Rock was big in human terms, but he is small when compared to an actual rock, such as Jebel Jais.

Expand Autoplay The 2023 Nissan X-Trail. All photos: Nissan

It’s the same with the X-Trail, which, while littler than its siblings, is not remotely slight in automotive terms.

In fact, you’ll find a few versions in the range with seven seats, thanks to its neatly designed interior.

All very useful, as the X-Trail is marketed as an urban crossover.

The 2023 version has, Nissan says, undergone one of its most extensive model redesigns ever, making it as technically advanced as any vehicle in its roster. To this end, the engine has been upgraded and the design modified.

Read more Toyota Crown 2023: Classic sedan returns to the Gulf

Customers can choose one of six models, with variations of two-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive and configurations of five or seven seats.

There are, of course, SUVs with much larger engines, but, while it’s no drag racer, the X-Trail doesn’t in any way feel underpowered. Similarly, the ride quality is comparable to any vehicle in its sector.

As for the aforementioned design modifications, the 2023 X-Trail is distinct in looks from its predecessors, adopting a fresh set of muscular wheel arches and a generally more fluid shape.

The X-Trail's main touchscreen. Photo: Nissan

It retains some of the features from previous versions though. These include its V-motion grille and what the brand refers to as a floating roof, which is a trompe l'oeil trick geared towards making casual observers think the car has a magically hovering upper section.

It all leads to an overall look that veers between rugged and strangely pretty.

The car’s aerodynamics have been improved through the introduction of a number of small changes – now, for example, the vehicle has a grille shutter and tyre deflectors, both gizmos which are designed to minimise drag.

Inside you’ll find Nappa leather-accented seating and heightened connectivity, with the new arrival boasting a collective 90cm of cabin screens. You can choose between 15 different colours, including five dual-tone options.

Like many vehicles that are styled as SUVs, one suspects most X-Trails won’t be going near a trail of any kind, even those with all-wheel-drive. This being the case, many question why you’d need a vehicle of this sort if tarmac is your likely surface of choice.

Well, the answer is, if you’re in an environment that has rough terrain, it’s comforting to know your car is capable of getting you out of a tight spot should such a situation arise.

The X-Trail is the most budget-friendly of the Nissan range, but there are other reasons why you might consider one. Its stablemate the Patrol is, of course, a quality SUV – millions of Middle East residents can’t be wrong, right? Evidently, though, this means there are a lot of Patrols about.

Read more New Honda ZR-V can get you from Dubai to Muscat and back on one tank

The X-Trail, while still a popular vehicle, might be said to be just a touch more exclusive.

It also feels calmer than its more fulsome companions, which is something that is likely to be welcomed by a lot of buyers.

That doesn’t mean you can’t let loose should the mood take you, however, which is always nice to know.