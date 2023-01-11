Nissan Patrol 2023 blasts into Middle East with new looks and tech

The 2023 Nissan Patrol has made its debut in the Middle East, boasting a range of technological and cosmetic upgrades.

It isn’t a revamp from the wheels up, but the latest version of the UAE’s favourite road beast makes its presence felt from first glance, with a reworked V-motion chrome grille and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The signature chrome bodywork stylings are still a feature, but a new touch comes in the shape of a branded side-bumper badge.

Read more Nissan Patrol Super Safari review: the best of both worlds

The manufacturer’s innovative digital platform, a first for the region, spearheads the main technical upgrade.

Known as NissanConnect, the system comprises a vehicle-installed device that communicates with a mobile application, allowing drivers a dozen new features.

Remote locking and unlocking is now possible, as is starting the engine to cool the cabin ahead of departure. There are also customisable smart alerts for speed and location.

As has been the case in the Patrol’s predecessors, automotive grunt is still a key feature — two engines are available for the new arrival.

Expand Autoplay A first-generation Nissan Patrol

Drivers can choose between a 4-litre V6 that will produce 275 horsepower and 394Nm of torque, or the beefier 5.6-litre V8, which ups the power levels to 400hp and 560Nm.

The V8 engine's direct injection system comes fitted with a dedicated Eco mode for improved efficiency, with both drivetrains being mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, while allowing drivers to shuffle through gears manually if they so choose.

The dashboard’s main feature is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, with passengers in the rear getting their 10.1-inch versions.

The Patrol made its first appearance in the Gulf in 1956 (the vehicle was launched in its home country five years earlier) and it has been a hallmark of the region ever since.

Serious off-roaders can still choose the Super Safari model, which got its own range of upgrades last year.

The 2023 Patrol is available to order now, with prices starting at Dh206,000.