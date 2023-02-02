Nissan X-Trail 2023 is available to order now in UAE

Nissan unveiled its new X-Trail in the Middle East earlier this year and dealers are now taking orders for the new vehicle.

This is the fourth generation of the Patrol’s younger sibling, and it’s been upgraded with a new, more powerful engine, design modifications and added technology.

Nissan says the new X-Trail is one of its most extensive model redesigns ever, now referring to it as a premium urban crossover.

Externally, the latest version is broadly similar to its predecessor, but with a degree of smoothing.

The V-motion grille is still in evidence, as is what the manufacturer refers to as the “floating roof” design.

The engine has been upgraded, with the 2.5-litre 4-cylinder offering delivering 181 horsepower and 244Nm of torque, both an increase on previous models.

Nissan also claims the X-Trail is as technologically advanced an SUV as any in its repertoire.

The new model features the brand’s most up-to-date mobility technologies. This includes ProPilot Assist, a first for the X-Trail.

Heightened connectivity is also a feature, with the new arrival boasting a collective 90cm of cabin screens.

The interior now features Nappa leather-accented seating with 3D-diamond quilting.

The X-Trail had its Middle East unveiling in Saudi Arabia in January. It is available for order now, with prices starting at Dh99,900.