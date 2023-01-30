Ford Raptor trio arrives in the Middle East in a regional first

Three of Ford’s most heavyweight offerings are now available in the Middle East.

For the first time, the region welcomes a Raptor trio, comprising the Bronco, Ranger and F-150 models.

As the name suggests, it’s all about ruggedness with these off-road stalwarts.

The most recent arrival in the region is the Bronco Raptor, an SUV built by Ford that was inspired by the cars that take part in tough Ultra4 Racing events.

It is powered by a 3-litre V6 engine capable of delivering 418 horsepower and 596Nm of torque, all sitting on a race-ready suspension system.

The car was developed with Ford’s GOAT system, which stands for Goes Over Any type of Terrain.

The same motor sits in the Ranger Raptor, though it delivers a slightly lesser 392hp and 583Nm.

That shouldn’t be an issue, however, as Ford assures drivers of effortless acceleration on gravel, dirt, mud and sand.

The Ford Bronco Raptor at the Chicago Auto Show in the US. Photo: Scott Olson

Purists will also appreciate the adjustable engine notes in the Raptor, which the brand describes as going from “mild to wild”.

Third in line is the F-150 Raptor, a souped-up version of Ford’s most famous pick-up truck.

This is the most capable model among its siblings, with Ford mirroring the kind of trophy trucks that appear in rugged racing events at Baja and Johnson Valley in the US.

Long gone are the days when off-road vehicles only came with basic options, as all three Raptors feature voice recognition systems and digital instrument clusters.

They also come with Ford’s Co-Pilot360 technology, which offers an array of driver aides and safety technologies.

“Raptor represents the pinnacle of Ford off-roading performance, and its unique DNA unites the three distinctive nameplates,” Pedro Simoes, Ford Middle East’s marketing director, said.

All three are available now, starting at Dh325,000 (Bronco), Dh259,245 (Ranger) and Dh340,095 (F-150).