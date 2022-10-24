Ferrari Purosangue: luxury SUV arrives in Dubai

Ferrari has launched the Purosangue in the Middle East, its first foray into the luxury SUV market.

At a glitzy event in Dubai, the Prancing Horse brand’s first four-door, four-seater was revealed in the shadows of the Museum of the Future.

This is the first time people in the region got to see the car after its worldwide launch last month. Ferrari says the speed with which the model has made it to Emirati shores underlines the importance of the region to the brand’s global sales programme.

After its grand unveiling, Abu Dhabi got a look next as the Purosangue was transported to Yas Marina Circuit for a series of special viewings at the first race of the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East 2022/2023 season.

Spec-wise, there is an inordinate amount of power, even by luxury SUV standards. The Purosangue has been fitted with a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine capable of producing 725 horsepower.

And all that will see you get to 100 kilometres per hour from a standing start in 3.3 seconds.

The Purosangue, which translates as "thoroughbred" in its native Italian, features rear-hinged, coach-style doors at the back — called suicide doors in the trade — that have been fitted to make it easier to access the car while preserving a two-door appearance.

On stage in Dubai.

The front and rear seats are individual bucket jobs, giving a further sense that the car is hanging onto its sporty credentials wherever possible.

This does mean there is no room for a fifth passenger. Unsurprisingly, the interior is swathed in Ferrari-quality materials, so the car is also still very luxurious.

There is a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster and a separate 10.2-inch screen for whoever is travelling in the front passenger seat.

It does come at a cost though, as prices start at about $389,000.