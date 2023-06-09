New Honda ZR-V can get you from Dubai to Muscat and back on one tank

Compact crossovers are not an unusual sight in the Middle East, but Honda has released a fresh version that neatly fills a gap in its existing roster of vehicles.

Called the ZR-V, the new arrival is a hybrid that has been designed to dutifully adhere to the brand’s “advanced and sporty” ethos, as well as being fuel-efficient. On paper, the Honda ZR-V should be able to get up to 940km out of a single tank of petrol, but that might entail some seriously careful driving.

Honda is pitching the car as a snug fit between the HR-V (heftier) and CR-V (niftier) models, though all three share many similarities.

All those letters in the names do actually stand for something, rather than just being technical references – CR-V is Comfortable Runabout Vehicle, HR-V is Hi-rider Revolutionary Vehicle, while ZR-V is simply Z Runabout Vehicle.

The Z here refers to Generation Z, which is the demographic the car is being pitched to.

The ZR-V comes with a glossy black grille. Photo: Honda

It may not be obvious, but it does have a certain logic to it. To give perspective about where the latest arrival might sit in the market, its rivals will be vehicles along the lines of Toyota’s RAV4 and Mazda’s CX-5.

In line with some of its similarly named Honda brethren, the ZR-V has a 1.5-litre engine. The specifications of each are different, though. The newcomer’s power train is turbocharged and can produce 180 horsepower and 240Nm of torque.

Looks-wise, the ZR-V is pretty rather than fierce. It is one of those SUVs that is curvy, not straight, with barely a block or harsh corner in sight.

A glossy black grille and LED headlights are also notable features, and those who decide this is the vehicle for them can choose one of seven exterior colours.

Inside, the ZR-V is pleasingly practical, with most of the controls clustered around the steering wheel.

Honda’s Sensing safety suite comes as standard, as does a 360-degree camera set-up.

The ZR-V is available in UAE showrooms now, with prices starting at Dh119,900.