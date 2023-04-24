Honda turns up the heat as Civic Type R arrives in UAE

Honda’s all-new Civic Type R has just roared into the UAE.

The new arrival is one of the brand’s most fearsome creations yet, having just broken speed records for a front-wheel drive car at Germany’s Nurburgring racetrack.

As such, Honda is touting the Type R as the ultimate hot hatch.

The car is powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, capable of cranking out 315 horsepower and 420Nm of torque.

All that grunt in a small (ish) vehicle gives it a 0-100km time of less than five seconds, which should maximise the excitement levels given that the Type R is low to the ground.

Honda’s engineers have given the new arrival a sleeker look and a more rigid body structure, resulting, they say, in both improved dynamics and superior levels of refinement.

The Type R now has a larger grille and more generous radiator than ever before in a bid to keep the engine cool in hot conditions, or when the driver feels like putting their foot down.

A major part of the approach Honda adopted when it came to the design of the Type R was to give the driver wide sightlines and, logically, to minimise any blind spots.

Honda Sensing, a driver assist system, is now a feature of the Type R, as well as the new Honda Log R which monitors performance-related data in real time.

Civics were first introduced 50 years ago, with the Type R variant now celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Customers in the Middle East have had to wait to get their hands on the Type R, as the car was first revealed globally in 2022.

The car is available at showrooms across the Emirates now, with a starting price of Dh199,900.