Global asset manager PGIM and ADGM Academy launch AI innovation hub in Abu Dhabi

Global asset manager PGIM has linked up with Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, the educational arm of the UAE capital’s financial centre, to launch a new research hub focused on artificial intelligence and sustainable technology in real assets.

The RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre will focus on three key areas: climate technologies, AI-driven decision-making for asset management, and breakthrough applications, including blockchain, smart infrastructure systems, and advanced materials.

The real asset sector encompasses tangible assets, including real estate, infrastructure, land and natural resources.

Set to open in September at the ADGM Academy offices, the centre comes amid the UAE’s broader efforts to develop future-ready talent and integrate AI across strategic industries, including real estate, infrastructure and smart cities.

The announcement follows a strategic partnership between PGIM, the $1.4 trillion global investment arm of Prudential Financial, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office in December to support the centre’s launch. PGIM opened its office in Abu Dhabi in September last year.

RealAssetX, launched by PGIM Real Estate in 2023, uses proprietary data and partnerships with global universities and technology companies to develop tools for asset owners, operators and managers.

“We are creating a platform that will drive sustainable growth, unlock new value, and position the region at the forefront of deep tech and AI-driven transformation,” said Mohammed Abdulmalek, head of the Middle East at PGIM.

The partnership will support innovation and position Abu Dhabi as a hub for smart infrastructure, added Mansoor Jaffar, chief executive of ADGM Academy and Research Centre.

PGIM and ADGM Academy will jointly oversee the centre’s strategy and operations, including research labs, ideation programmes, hackathons, pitch competitions, and accelerator initiatives delivered in collaboration with universities and technology providers.

The launch aligns with the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to position the country among the world’s top AI nations by fostering public-private collaboration, developing local expertise, and upgrading infrastructure across key sectors such as education, health care, transportation and energy.

In May, officials also unveiled plans for a new 5GW UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi during the US President Donald Trump's visit to the country.

The campus will include 5GW of capacity for AI data centres in Abu Dhabi, providing a regional platform from which US hyperscalers will be able to offer latency-friendly services to nearly half of the global population living within 3,200km of the UAE, according to the US Department of Commerce and Wam.

In May, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also said that from January, the National Artificial Intelligence System will be an advisory member of the UAE Cabinet, the Ministerial Development Council and the boards of government firms and federal bodies.

In 2017, the UAE became the first country in the world to have a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and it also has a national AI strategy and an AI university.

