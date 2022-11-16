ADGM Academy launches School of Digital Assets to expand digital education in region

Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, the educational unit of the UAE capital's financial free zone, has launched a School of Digital Assets to lead the development of new digital skills.

The new institution, which was announced during Abu Dhabi Finance Week, will offer foundation, intermediate and advance level programmes. They will explore various themes such as the metaverse, non-fungible tokens, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, decentralised finance, known as DeFi, and cybersecurity.

The ADGM Academy has partnered with the Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE), Binance Academy and Avnon Academy to educate and qualify professionals in these fields.

“With the growing demand and added value around digital assets education and adoption, ADGM and ADGM Academy recognise the key role of specialised education along with the means to provide this at a professional level," Hamad Al Mazrouei, chief operating officer at ADGM and managing director at ADGM Academy, said.

“Binance Academy’s established knowledge and expertise in the blockchain, and crypto space makes them an ideal partner to take this pioneering initiative forward,” Mr Al Mazrouei said.

“With this programme in place, ADGM Academy continues to empower and prepare a highly competent workforce to foster continuous innovation and generate greater growth to contribute to the development and expansion of the nation’s knowledge-based economy.”

Blockchain services provider Binance said it has received a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The FSP enables Binance, which has been expanding in the Middle East this year, to provide custody to professional clients, provided it meets the conditions as outlined by the FSRA.

Binance was founded in China in 2017.

“Our partnership with ADGM Academy is another step in bringing accessible and standard-setting blockchain and crypto education to all,” Bader Kalooti, head of growth and operations for Middle East and North Africa at Binance, said.

Binance Academy and ADGM Academy aim to build digital programmes in the format of video, audio, and text-based articles to facilitate offline workshops for learners.

“Digital Assets, DeFi, Web3, blockchain … these are all areas which are transforming money, finance, governments and private organisations, and the School of Digital Assets will help make sure that opportunities are offered to everyone in the region,” said Tram Anh Nguyen, co-founder of CFTE.