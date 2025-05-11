Tokenizing the tree of life: Olive blockchain project sprouts in Dubai

A bold vision to connect ancient agriculture with cutting-edge blockchain technology has been unveiled in the Middle East. At an invite only event held at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Global Olive Corporation (GOC) revealed its plan to tokenize 100 million <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/06/21/arabic-word-of-the-week-zaytoon/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/06/21/arabic-word-of-the-week-zaytoon/">olive</a> trees worldwide, starting with a million already planted across Georgia. "This is the first time in the world we are tokenizing the olive industry," George Svanidze, founder and executive chairman of GOC told <i>The National </i>on the side-lines of the event held at the end of April. "But, it's not only tokenisation. We give each tree a digital passport − you know exactly which country its in, the the variety, the age, what it produces, its carbon data. It's fully digitalised." The project, called Prosperity With A Purpose, aims to link <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/07/uae-economy-investments-trade/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/07/uae-economy-investments-trade/">investors </a>with real-world olive trees through blockchain tokens that represent ownership in a tangible, productive asset. Through this model, token holders are promised a share of profits from olive oil and fruit sales, as well as carbon credits, while supporting afforestation and land regeneration across four continents. Currently in pre-launch, the GOC's olive-backed token − tentatively named Olive Cash − will be formally introduced in Singapore in October. "We are not selling today. It's pre-launch. We're informing the world about what we've done − planting over a million trees in Georgia − and were we're going next." The future includes expansion into Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, India, Brazil, Spain, Chile, South Africa, and even Saudi Arabia. "We want to gift olive trees to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/08/how-plant-the-emirates-is-part-of-a-wider-strategy-to-strengthen-food-security/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/08/how-plant-the-emirates-is-part-of-a-wider-strategy-to-strengthen-food-security/">Dubai's government</a>, and plant here too," Svanidze said. Mr Svanidze's mission, he says, is to green the planet<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/01/how-technology-can-help-farmers-cope-with-climate-change/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/01/how-technology-can-help-farmers-cope-with-climate-change/"> tree by tree</a> while giving people "a sustainable investment in an asset that appreciates over time." An olive tree, he explains, can live for centuries, producing steadily - increasing harvests over the first 20 years. "It's not just symbolic-it's healthy, profitable, and sustainable," he said. Each tree will be assigned a unique <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/04/02/investment-trends-to-consider-for-financial-success/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/04/02/investment-trends-to-consider-for-financial-success/">digital token</a>, trackable via <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/05/02/will-crypto-replace-traditional-finance-in-our-daily-lives/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/05/02/will-crypto-replace-traditional-finance-in-our-daily-lives/">blockchain</a>. Real-time data from sensors and satellite imagery provide updates on soil health, water needs, tree condition, and carbon absorption. "This is not fantasy," Mr Svanidze says. "We are really planting, really cultivating, really growing this culture in new countries. But now we want to tokenise it." Tokenization, he believes, can revolutionise agriculture by boosting productivity and improving resource management. "When you know exactly how much water or fertiliser each tree needs, when disease strikes, how many people are needed − everything becomes more efficient. Productivity increases, and so do profits." The model also includes a built-in safety net for investors. If a tree dies or becomes diseased, GOC replaces it from a reserve. Mr Svanidze says as the tree grows so does its value. Though the concept is new to the region, Svanidze believes the Middle East is ripe for engagement. "We're having good conversations with governments and investors here." Carbon credits form a major pillar of the strategy. By planting millions of trees, GOC aims to tap into global demand for verified, nature-based carbon offset − digitally linked to each token. "When you make the world greener, you get more carbon credits. More fresh air, more health, more hope," the Georgian businessman says. But questions remain. How quickly can the initiative scale 100 million trees? Will the promise of carbon credits and olive oil satisfy investor appetite? And how will it stand apart in a marketplace crowded with green claims and crypto volatility? Mr Svanidze is undeterred. "We offer something real-something good for the planet, for health, and for future generations. It's sustainable," he says.