Abu Dhabi's Masdar City begins trials of self-driving shuttle service

Masdar City in Abu Dhabi has launched trials of a self-driving shuttle service that transports passengers around a 2.4km route.

If the trials prove successful the service will be deployed on a wider basis, reported the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The route connects several locations within Masdar City, including the Siemens building, North Car Park, My City Centre Masdar mall and Central Park, and navigates past landmarks including the International Renewable Energy Agency headquarters, MC2 and The Link.

"The announcement of level 4 testing marks a substantial leap forward in AV capabilities and we are proud that Masdar City is once again leading the field in the development of such a critical future technology," said Ahmed Baghoum, chief executive of Masdar City.

"The initiative also aligns perfectly with our vision to shape the cities of the future through innovation, digital integration and environmental responsibility. By collaborating with partners like Solutions+, we are not only advancing autonomous vehicle technology but also contributing to a more sustainable and efficient urban landscape for all.”

The trials, overseen by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), will act as an opportunity to monitor the technology’s performance amid the real-world infrastructure and specific climatic conditions of the UAE, reported the media office. It will enable the autonomous vehicles (AVs) to be modified in line with the UAE’s requirements and operational infrastructure.

“This initiative marks a key milestone in Abu Dhabi’s vision to embrace future transport technologies and reaffirms our commitment to providing an integrated regulatory environment that supports innovation and accelerates the adoption of smart mobility solutions," said Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, acting director-general of the ITC.

"We are working to enable a sustainable and flexible transport model that enhances the emirate’s competitiveness and supports its ambition to become a global hub for smart cities and sustainable mobility.”

Future of transport

The UAE aims to become a leader in smart mobility systems to boost sustainability and adopt the latest technologies. Dubai began supervised testing of driverless vehicles on its public roads in October 2023 after the US self-driving tech company Cruise, which is backed by General Motors and Honda Motor, was issued with a trial permit.

In Abu Dhabi, Uber and China's WeRide launched the Middle East's first commercial driverless mobility service in December. The UAE capital already has its own fleet of driverless taxis on Yas Island run by TXAI, the UAE's first driverless taxi service.

Earlier this month, the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority has announced a framework to regulate the use of electric and conventional helicopters in the Emirates. The roll-out of the regulations will allow both electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and conventional helicopters to operate interchangeably on the same infrastructure.

