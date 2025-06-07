Apple could introduce live translation on its AirPods Pro 2. Reuters
Future

Technology

iOS 26 and counting: What to expect at Apple's WWDC event next week

Company's software showcase expected to introduce new iterations of its operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, TV and Vision Pro

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

June 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Apple is expected to change the numbering of its operating systems at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference next week, among other big announcements.

The tech major's next iOS will bear the “26" suffix, to reflect the “season” they will be used in – in this case, 2025-2026 – according to a recent Bloomberg report.

The new version of the iOS is typically released with the next generation of iPhones, which are expected in September.

The WWDC, Apple's main event for software, is also expected to introduce new iterations of its operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, TV and Vision Pro.

We look at what to expect at the Cupertino-based company's software showcase.

From 18 to 26

The renaming of Apple's operating system would mean that instead of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, tvOS 19, watchOS 12 and visionOS 3, we can expect “26" on all of them. The move won't make a major impact, but from a consistency standpoint, it makes sense.

Apple's move is also reminiscent of when Samsung Electronics' flagship Galaxy S phone model leapt from S10 to S20 in time for the year 2020.

Apple Intelligence boost

The company's generative AI service, Apple Intelligence, has garnered mostly positive reviews, centred on it being seamless across the Apple ecosystem.

At the WWDC, Apple is expected to build on its existing features and introduce new ones, but it remains unclear what those will be.

Reports suggest that the main Apple Intelligence update will be focused on the Health app. That would mean enhanced insights and, possibly, better integration in sharing health reports to medical professionals and more collaboration with health care companies and providers.

It would not be a surprise to see Apple aligning with more health-orientated entities as it has done so with other segments, including fitness and gaming.

The company had made it clear even before the release of Apple Intelligence that its services would be rolled out in phases. That typical of Apple – test the waters and make the necessary adjustments.

We can also expect a smarter Siri.

Live translation on AirPods Pro 2

Another possibility that has been floating around for a while is live translation on the AirPods Pro 2 – a tool that would come in handy for those who travel a lot.

Apple already has a Translate app on iPhones and iPads, supporting spoken and written inputs in 21 languages.

The Translate app provides convenience – but being able to get through language barriers without having to whip out your device would be a welcome addition.

Biggest design update in a dozen years

Multiple reports have suggested that iOS 26 will bear an all-new look, which would be the biggest design upgrade – “one of the most dramatic”, Bloomberg says – since iOS 7 in 2013.

Changes are expected on icons, interfaces and fonts to transform the user experience. Apple already did a good job on iOS 18, introducing a new look by giving icons light, dark and tinted appearances.

We wouldn't mind some new emojis, either taking Apple's total towards the 4,000 mark.

Any hardware?

Though typically a software event, Apple has, in recent years, introduced new devices at the WWDC.

That seems unlikely this year, as iPhones and Apple Watches traditionally come in September, while iPads and Macs have been updated in phases in recent months.

If Apple is to unveil new hardware, it will most likely be AirPods, specifically a new Pro model, which was last updated in 2022. This would sit comfortably alongside possibility of live translation.

As for Macs, the only plausible update would be for the Mac Pro, although given the time since the last version it is highly unlikely; the last Mac Pro update was released at WWDC 2023.

And it wouldn't be a WWDC without the usual developer software updates – ARKit, HealthKit, Metal, etc – to power Apple's vast hardware line-up.

