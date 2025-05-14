Apple will integrate Braille support for note taking, math and science calculations, live captions and transcriptions. Photo: Apple
Apple will integrate Braille support for note taking, math and science calculations, live captions and transcriptions. Photo: Apple

Apple to add Braille support on iOS 19 as it prepares for WWDC

The feature is part of new accessibility services on iPhones, iPads and Macs

Alvin R Cabral
May 14, 2025