The Apple iPad Air with M3 chip has been built to handle graphics-intensive tasks, the company says. Photo: Apple
The Apple iPad Air with M3 chip has been built to handle graphics-intensive tasks, the company says. Photo: Apple

Future

Technology

Apple M3 iPad Air review: Apple Intelligence takes centre stage once again

Device is a clone of the M2 version, but generative AI allows it to do more while retaining excellent graphics-related functions

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

March 10, 2025